David Hannah: Leading SDLT Tax Advisor at Cornerstone

David Hannah is one of the UK’s leading voices on SDLT. As a qualified Chartered Tax Adviser and Chartered Accountant, David has accumulated a wealth of experience spanning more than three decades working as a property tax advisor.

Whether you’re buying your first home, growing your property portfolio, or have any questions related to Stamp Duty Land Tax, you will get professional and accurate advice from David and the other consultants at Cornerstone Tax Advisers.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone tax advisers are one of the fastest-growing tax advice specialist companies with offices in Leicester and London.

The company has an experienced team of tax consultants, chartered accountants, solicitors, and barristers has been serving the private and public sectors for more than 15 years.

There are four specialist arms to Cornerstone’s services;

Tax Divisions – Cornerstone offers a complete property tax solution. They will help calculate SDLT, see if you’re eligible for a refund, calculations, help if you’re under HMRC tax investigation, and more.

Wealth – Their accounts can help you establish the most tax-efficient plan for the financial future of yourself and your family. They specialise in family investment companies, QNUPS, trusts, and more.

Business-specific Advice – Tax laws are complicated for UK businesses. Cornerstone’s team has a wealth of experience advising business owners on how to operate as tax efficient as possible and has helped countless business owners make considerable savings.

Bespoke Solutions – Cornerstone can advise you on any aspect of tax. If you feel although you’re paying too much tax, or just want to find out if you could be making any savings, their tax of experts can help.

David Hannah and Cornerstone’s ability to deliver personalised, focused outcomes for clients over the past 15 years has helped position them as one of the leading tax adviser companies in the UK.

As a company, Cornerstone has helped thousands of clients save money on their taxes and achieve their financial goals.

Recent Trustpilot Reviews

Cornerstone Tax Advisers has an excellent 4.8-star average on Trustpilot. Trustpilot is one of the most respected and reliable review websites online and demonstrates how trusted David Hannah and his team at Cornerstone are.

A few examples of their recent reviews are:

“Great service; Cornerstone achieved an SDLT rebate for us on a recent property purchase. The whole process was efficient and straightforward and they achieved a successful outcome in a matter of weeks. The team was very approachable and always quick to deal with queries. Great service from start to finish.”

“Compliments; We remain very grateful for providing us with the most efficient and timely response to our query. We are totally satisfied with your services and would have no hesitation in recommending your valuable services to anyone wishing to be your client.”

“We had a number of conversations with Cornerstone. We found them to be subject matter experts and very generous with their time. They were good to answer follow-up inquiries and submitted clear detailed advice.”

“Processing SDLT refund cases is a very niche area and clearly, Cornerstone to my knowledge are the leaders. My own experience has been that they perform thorough analysis of your case and are very particular on required supporting documentation. Commission fees charged on a Win-Win only basis was a big plus for me.”

David Hannah – Stamp Duty Specialist

David Hannah has expertise in many areas of tax, specialising in Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT).

Stamp Duty Land Tax in the UK is complex and ever-changing. In fact, since 2003, SDLT has been subject to more changes than any other comparable tax.

With recent stamp duty holidays and reliefs due to the pandemic, it’s as complex as it’s ever been. Seeking the advice of an SDLT specialist often results in tax savings, and can discover if you’ve overpaid SDLT previously.

Not only does David work with private clients helping them calculate the most tax-efficient solution to their property purchases, but he also provides formal training to solicitors.

As a Principal Consultant at Cornerstone, if you have any questions regarding SDLT or any other tax-related matters, David will be happy to advise you of your best course of action.

Why Use an SDLT Tax Adviser?

In many cases, Stamp Duty Land Tax is not as simple as calculating a flat rate on a property or land purchase.

There are various purchase price brackets, tiers, as well as rules and stipulations that can apply based on an individual’s personal circumstances.

In addition to this, the government frequently makes changes to how stamp duty works, both in terms of the tax amounts and eligibility.

For these reasons, it’s not uncommon for people to overpay stamp duty. If you think that you’ve overpaid in the past or want to double-check for peace of mind, you’ll need to speak with a specialist tax advisor.

Tax advisers are also best placed to help if you receive a letter from the HMRC asking you to substantiate the tax you’ve paid on previous property purchases.

You’re not expected to know the exact calculations behind the SDLT you’ve paid, neither should you try and justify it with HMRC.

This is something you should have over to a professional tax advisor to avoid any confusion and potentially costly allegations.