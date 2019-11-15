Complete Guide to Choosing the Best Food Grade Ink

Food-safe printing solutions are surprisingly varied and designed to suit a range of manufacturer requirements, giving you the freedom to choose the right ink for your needs. If you are unfamiliar with the food grade ink on offer, such as those supplied by Needham Ink, this quick introduction will give you all the information you need to make an informed decision.

Direct Printing Options

There are fairly strict regulations governing the kinds of substances which can be applied to, or come in contact with, foodstuffs designed for human consumption in the EU and in other parts of the world. Even so, it is entirely possible to order ink which is able to be printed directly on the surface of different edible goods, both for practical purposes and as a form of decoration.

For example, the likes of eggs and meat may need to be stamped with date information and other relevant details to help with distribution, storage and selling. Meanwhile ink which is suitable for printing onto confectionary, creating colourful designs and appealing patterns which will wow consumers and also be completely safe to eat, serves a purely aesthetic purpose in most cases.

In either case, legibility is key, which is why the quality of the ink must be of a suitable level to make sure that the printing process delivers consistent, suitable results.

Food Package Printing

There are different challenges associated with printing onto the multitude of packaging materials that are used throughout the food industry. While the inks involved in this process must still be safe and non-toxic, the real hurdles involved are based on both the materials used and more importantly the shape they take.

When it comes to printing on plastics, for example, it is necessary to consider that such materials may be flexible and thus susceptible to certain types of wear and tear that could compromise the legibility of lesser inks. In some cases non-contact printers are preferred, while thermal solutions are also used, with both requiring speedy drying times in combination with good durability to succeed.

Printing on glass bottles and jars involves a whole different set of things to be taken into account. You may need an ink that will show up when contrasted against the colour of the glass or the liquid contained within. You may need an ink that can easily be removed further down the line when the container is returned or recycled. You may want to opt for an invisible ink which is revealed under ultraviolet light but remains hidden in normal conditions, to help with tracking and tracing certain products. Whatever the case, there is always an ink to fulfil your needs.

Finally there are other types of food packaging, such as heavily laminated cardboards and the cartons which are formed from them. These surfaces can be tricky for standard inks to adhere to, which is why specialised food grade inks are once again recommended.

Great packaging can result in a serious sales increase, as well as keeping customers informed and satisfied, so choosing the right food grade ink is an excellent starting point.