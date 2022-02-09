Most SME-operators already have video delivery infrastructure, and for them, the challenge is to deliver a great experience without major investments in technology and/or resources. And they wanted to do that while being flexible without being tied to the process. This is clearly easier said than done.

In this blog, we’ll give you a succinct summary of the smart way to clarify step by step, maximize previous investments, and add cloud components to improve performance overall background in the implementation process. This article is going to explain to you what Cloud TV for operators is. If you want to know more, you should visit the website of Divitel.

What steps should you take?

There are three steps you should take to maximise your platform performance. The first step is to generate insights. If you want to execute your market strategy in the best possible way, you first must make sure you know all the technical requirements and features needed. You also must find out what the key performance indicators are, these will measure your success and give you insights about the total costs of owning the platform.

Plan migration with tools

After the first step, you should think about the changes you want to make. You must think about changes for today, changes for tomorrow and changes further into the future. It’s understandable that you want to get everything done in one day, but this is simply just not possible. This means you must plan. You do this by optimising your technology by replacing it with better technology.

360 degrees data strategy

The final step is to get 360 data involved into your strategy. You unify all components by using a data strategy. This ensures optimal platform performance. You must make sure that you are consistent with your data strategy from the moment you receive the content until the moment it reaches the client.