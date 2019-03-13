Chamber Business Awards to showcase best of local business

Businesses from across Northern Ireland are invited to compete in the sixteenth annual Chamber Business Awards hosted by the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) and the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC).

The prestigious competition is one of the showpiece events in the business calendar, recognising and promoting the best of Northern Ireland business. The Northern Ireland winners will then go on to compete against the winners from 11 other regions across the UK, culminating in a Gala Awards Dinner at Tobacco Dock London in November.

Last year Dungannon-based McAvoy Group was amongst the regional winners who went on to win a national award in London.

Companies can enter nine categories, covering exports, small business, people development, technology, high-growth, customer service, family business, e-commerce and health and wellbeing.

Small Business of the Year

Export Business of the Year

Best Use of Technology

Employer of the Year

Workplace Wellbeing Award

Customer Commitment Award

High Growth Business of the Year

Family Business of the Year

E-Commerce Business of the Year

Entries are now open, and one of this years’ winners will also have an opportunity to open the market at the London Stock Exchange as a prize – a rare opportunity for a private business.

Louise Turley, Head of Campaigns & Events, at Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Businesses are the driving force of the economy, which is why it is important for us to recognise and celebrate the contribution they make to both their local community and the wider economy.

“The broad spread of categories in the Chamber Business Awards reflects both the diversity of industries and skills of local firms, and the range of achievements and projects that they have been involved with.

“It is inspiring to see so many companies finding innovative ways to grow their business, which will in turn create jobs and wealth, and deliver economic prosperity. The Awards acknowledge the relentless efforts of these businesses and their talented employees.”

The closing date for entries is Friday 28 June with entrants being assessed and then declared a winner at regional level on 23 September. Northern Ireland winners then go forward to the Gala Awards dinner at Tobacco Dock in London on 28 November.

Businesses can enter the awards online at www.chamberawards.co.uk or for further information you can email [email protected] or follow @NIChamber and @chamber_awards #ChamberAwards on Twitter.