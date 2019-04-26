Can Colour Psychology Influence An Employer’s Decision?

Ahead of your interview for your dream role, you’re probably preparing what to wear! You want to strike the balance between looking good and showing off your personality without compromising the performance of your 30-minute interrogation with one of the high-brow bosses. There could be more to what you wear — think colour psychology! Simply put, colour psychology is the study of hues as a determinant of human behaviour. Although qualifications, experience and work ethic play a huge part in the interview process, dressing in a particular way can build up a great first impression and help you secure the job.

What are the shades you should be considering to wear on your next getaway? We take a look at some of the most popular colours to wear and what they say about your personality.

Rocking Red

You’ve probably notices that red inspires feeling of love and romance! This colour could be deemed as overpowering. However, if you’re looking to demonstrate power — perhaps you are applying for a senior position — red can be a good reflection of this character trait. Studies have shown that this colour can actually boost a wearers confidence, which might be a good shout if you’re slightly nervous for the big day. The study also went on to show that the tone can display good health and being financially sound, which of course is something every company admires.

However, you should consider that red can also suggest that you’re not kind or sociable, but this can be proved incorrect in the room!

Balling in Black

Many people like to keep it simple in black. Think of other colours that can be paired with this hue, as it is extremely versatile and using another colour on our list could boost your presence.

Associations with this colour include formality and intelligence, two things that you want to portray at an interview. However, bare in mind that there are some negatives to the colour black; this includes mourning. Be smart with how you choose to wear this colour!

Working with White

This is the most popular colour worn for an interview. Research has suggested that the colour white was perceived to be the least arrogant colour which is always beneficial for an interview — you want your interviewer to like you. It’s also thought to make someone appear very optimistic, so if you don’t have a white shirt, now is your chance!

What should you pair your white shirt with? Pair with a dark blue blazer for men and matching pants to become the candidate that they’ll remember most.

Brave in Blue

Blue can bring positive vibes to your interview. The hue demonstrates that someone is a team player, trustworthy and has a lot of confidence. If this sounds like something you’d like to showcase, this hue might just be for you!

Recruiters have noticed the same thing. Lisa Johnson Mandell at AOL Jobs commented: “Studies show that navy blue is the best colour for a suit to wear to a job interview, because it inspires confidence. You are more likely to get the job when you wear navy blue to an interview than any other colour.”

Going in Grey

What do people perceive the colour grey as? We all know that sometimes darker tones don’t propel the best message, but reports suggest that this colour communicates independence; this is something that many employers are looking for.

Grey can give off the impression of isolation so bear this in mind! You want to make sure that you come across as a team player and someone who is actually going to contribute something beneficial to their company.

Colours to avoid

Colours that were found to attract negative connotations were orange, brown and surprisingly pink.