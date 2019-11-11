Black Box in Cars is Made Obligatory

From 2022 onwards, every newly registered vehicle in the European Union needs to be equipped with certain security systems. Thus, 25,000 fatal accidents should be prevented until 2038. All cars, lorries and coaches coming onto the market from 2024 onwards need to be endowed with a warning system that detects distraction or driver fatigue. In practice, this means that the driver is monitored permanently. Moreover, proximity controls as well as systems assisting the driver while reversing become obligatory. If accidents happen, a black box – also known as in-vehicle recorders – store relevant data such as the speed, the use of brakes and other measured values from the vehicle.

In case of a car accident or lacking information on its circumstances should help the insurance and – in severe cases – the police to reconstruct the proceedings. For insurances, a black box can be used to prevent attempted frauds, for the police, it is probably a good way of finding the accident perpetrator. A third party which is interested in the data gathered by the black box are the car manufacturers. On the basis of these data, they want to find out, how secure their car is. It is not the intention of the EU act to track every detail of the accident. Only anonymized data are collected in order to make an identification of the vehicle owner with the help of the data stored impossible.

Many data protectionists, however, see a considerable risk for the vehicle owners and their data privacy. Several studies found, that a digitalized car may include many risks for the vehicle owner as it becomes more likely that they will be closely observed.

Details About the Black Box

In general, black box in cars are located under the bonnet. It is a small GPS-controlled device the size of which is similar to a packet of cigarettes. The black box chronicles all data continuously and overwrites the data previously gathered until the crash takes place. In contrast to a black box in airplanes, a black box in cars only records vehicle data, but no communications. In case of an accident, the black box stores some data before, during and after the crash. The overall duration varies from 10 seconds up to 2 minutes, give or take. The black box can only record, delete and record again if it is turned on. If a car is faced with an electronic problem, the black box is unable to fulfil its duty to gather the data as it needs power to work properly.

The black box records the following data:

Speed of the vehicle

Its acceleration and brakes

Kind of streets

Journey times and the weekday of the car use

Technical data such as engine speed, steering angles and other information

In case of a crash, some black boxes which are connected with the operations center via SIM-card may send an alert signal. This enables the localization of the car and might also be helpful if the car was stolen.

To readout the data from a black box in a car, special technical devices – hard and software – and a special cord are needed. The installed software which must be installed on a computer or a laptop decodes the data and creates valuable reports.

Black Box as Security Feature

Even though the black box in cars can deliver a considerable contribution in improving the security in road traffic, a subsequent installation of a black box is not compulsory yet. Therefore, Europe passed a law which defines that new security measures in cars become a binding principle as of 31st March 2018. Nonetheless, the black box in a car might also be considered a key witness of a car accident. With the help of the recorded data, it might well help to find the person responsible easier and faster.