Best Ways to Accept Credit and Debit Cards as a Small Business

Small businesses cover a variety of sectors, offer diverse products and services, and have different needs. However, one thing all businesses have in common is that they need to accept payments one way or another. Consumers are increasingly choosing to pay by card: in a 2018 survey, 80% of respondents said they prefer to pay by either debit or credit card.

With this in mind, it is essential for all small businesses to accept credit and debit card payments. Otherwise, you will be missing out on a huge amount of potential payments, drastically cutting into profits and significantly limiting the growth of your business.

There are a few different types of Chip & Pin machines, from traditional countertop credit card machines to portable and mobile card machines. You can also accept payments online through payment portals, and even through methods like email.

Let’s take a look at the best ways to accept credit and debit cards, and which is best for your business.

Countertop Credit Card Machines

Countertop credit card machines are the machines we have been used to seeing and using in stores for decades. These are great for businesses where you serve people in one place, and the same place all the time, such as a till or a reception desk.

Modern countertop credit card machines plug directly into the business’ broadband or phone line, and have software and other technology which ensure all payments are safe and secure. There are a range of countertop machines available and the best one for you will depend on the nature of your business, but general features to look out for are:

Small, compact size so doesn’t take up too much space on the counter

Connectable by broadband or phone line

Integrated thermal receipt printing

PCI compliant

Portable & Mobile Card Machines

However, not all businesses serve their customers from a fixed spot all the time. There are many situations where you may wish to move around and accept payments at various locations, such as if you have a restaurant or café and you serve people at the tables. Portable card machines use wireless Bluetooth technology to take payments from the portable card reader, which then connects back to the main terminal somewhere onsite.

Mobile card machines are a great solution if you want to be able to move around and accept payments from your customers not only within one site or location, but across various locations. Examples of businesses which may benefit from this kind of card reader are mobile hairdressers, taxi drivers, window cleaners, plumbers, among others. This can be a game changer for such businesses, as you can secure payments on the spot, rather than relying on your customers to have cash on hand, or to pay your invoice at a later date. It also means you don’t need to carry large amounts of cash around with you, making you safer. Mobile card machines usually work through a SIM card, similar to a smart phone, which connects to the GPRS network through 3G. Whichever type of credit card machine you choose, make sure it meets the basic key criteria mentioned in the dot points above.

Phone Payments

It may be that your small business needs to accept payments over the phone, whether instead of or in additional to accepting card payments in person. This is a very handy way to accept deposits for goods and services ahead of your customers attending your site at a later date, or to take payments for a mail-order business, in addition to other scenarios.

A virtual terminal is arguably the simplest and most secure way to accept card and debit card payments over the phone. A virtual terminal is a secure page that you log into in order to complete the credit or debit card payment. You do not need to do this through a website: you simply use any internet-enabled device like a laptop, tablet or smartphone. You then login to the terminal while you have your customer on the other end of the phone, and process the payment while your customer is on the other end of the line.

Online and Email Payments

Our daily lives are becoming increasingly centred around online activities, and commerce is no exception. Figures show that nearly 2 billion people shopped online in 2019. It’s not just ecommerce and online-based businesses which may benefit from accepting online payments: customers of a wide variety of businesses find paying online easy and convenient, so this is a great option to offer your clients.

A payment gateway is a secure method you can use to accept payments online. Once you set up the gateway with a provider, you will be able to accept payments through your website, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Most gateways can be customised so that they are most appropriate to your business and offer your clients the best experience possible. Another option for online payments if you don’t have a site or do not want to set up an online payment gateway on your site for whatever reason, is to take payment over email. You can work with an online payments provider to create a link, which can then be sent to your customer in an email, for them to easily and securely pay online. Some providers will allow you to either create a link which can be copy-pasted into an email, or to create a “pay now” button which you can send in a customised email.