Are You Using Instagram for your Business?

Would you like to know how you can use Instagram to promote your business but aren’t sure about how to get started?

If not, you need to.

Why Should Online Marketers be Interested in Instagram?

Instagram is one of the leading social media platforms with more than 1 billion users.

Simply put, Instagram is a powerful social networking services that helps users capture photos and short videos (1-minute max.), and then share them on other social media platforms such as Facebook, Tumblr, Flickr, and Twitter. The younger generation is slowly departing from verbal communication while the general population also appears to be captivated by visual media.

Still, there's a lot of room for growth and opportunity for you to reach your target audience immediately and convert Instagram users into subscribers, traffic, and sales for your business.

Below are 5 moreInstagram marketing tips you can use when promoting your business on the platform:

Content Customization for Your Target Audience

Instagram is primarily a visual medium that can complement your Twitter advertising and Facebook marketing strategies. Besides shareability, you need to think about ways in which stunning graphics and photographs can be used to attract visitors and bring them into your sales funnel. Take a look at what leading brands are doing to optimize their Instagram space.

Always use filters. On first sight, photos ‘on the fly’ usually appear to be mediocre. It is why filtering technology on the platform allows you to transform images into lovely-looking snapshots that get attention, which is usually the first step to getting users to act.

It is also important to create videos too since they enjoy high levels of engagement on the platform.

Direct People to Your Link in a Smart Way

Instagram doesn’t permit the use of hyperlinks in photo captions or comments, but you are allowed to include a link (150 characters max.) into the bio section. Marketers usually use the feature for linking back to either the landing page of their current marketing campaign or their business home page.

You can even decide to superimpose a URL across an image, but it is preferable to direct visitors to the clickable link in your bio. If you choose to use paid advertising with Instagram, you are allowed to have clickable links.

Keep in mind that while Instagram is an excellent brand when it comes to building a following and creating engagement with your audience, it is also a good idea to drive people back to your own site to build your email list and generate leads as well as sales.

Limit Messages and Text Descriptions to Bare Essentials

Instagram might not impose a character limit for posts like Twitter does, but it can be a good idea to let your images do most of the talking. Besides, since shorter Twitter and Facebook messages tend to draw more interaction and traffic, your Instagram following is unlikely to buck that trend.

That being said, you should consider using meaningful captions that provide supplementary insight and increase your engagement and conversion rate. Keep captions punchy and short or at least keep the most essential information at the top of the post if you plan to write longer form posts. The vast majority of people will read what they see immediately below photos while fewer people will expand the text and read anything that’s cut off.

Make the Most of Engagement Opportunities

Experiment with hashtags. Selecting the right hashtags isn’t an exact science, which is why you need to look at what others in your niche are using and consult prolific bloggers that usually provide interesting word options.

Accept follow requests and follow those that present attractive teaching points and photos for your own marketing efforts. You should also not forget to inform people on your newsletters and website that you are on Instagram. Use Instagram ‘Follow’ buttons, or send out reminders to subscribers periodically that you offer content on Instagram. The higher the number of places you can reach your target audience the higher the chances of them seeing the message and acting as you would like them to.

Test and Track Constantly

Trends and tendencies on social media can appear and disappear within a very short time, so always keep your eyes peeled for Instagram policy changes and innovations. If you test out new options, your performance efficiency is likely to improve and get noticed by a higher number of visitors.

Instagram, as with other mainstream social media platforms, offers analytic tools to help with performance tracking. Use the results to adjust the images and photos you post. Factors you need to consider include:

– The success rate of different hashtags

– The appropriate frequency of posts

– The most suitable time to post photos on Instagram

– The best captions and action words within captions

– The Call-to-action conversion rates of various campaigns

The Bottom Line

Instagram is one of the leading flag bearers of the modern, visual, mobile Internet. You can download the app free from Google Play or Apple’s App Store. ‘Capture and Share’ is likely to become the preferred social media catchphrase. In fact, multiple platform sharing is an amazing company innovation, thanks in part to a quick and efficient uploading experience capable of turning beginners into experts.