The logistics of running a petrol station might be more complicated than you think. It takes much planning and organisation to ensure that the general public can fill up their vehicles whenever they need to. Given the nature of the service, there are also several health and safety factors to take into account. Here is a guide to running an efficient petrol station.

Fuel Deliveries

Due to its hazardous nature, all areas must be cordoned off when bulk road diesel or petrol is being delivered. Fuel volumes should be monitored regularly to ensure that fuel can be ordered and delivered to meet demand. Fuel levels must be checked and recorded before and after deliveries are made. Tank reconciliation reports must be reviewed and analysed regularly. There may be times when fuel demand is higher than expected. Many fuel suppliers can fulfil diesel and petrol requirements at very short notice to ensure that you don’t run out.

Forecourt maintenance

Forecourt safety guidelines must be adhered to at all times. Smoking and the use of mobile phones are not permitted anywhere due to high fire risk. Visible signage must be erected to ensure that customers are aware of the restrictions. Sand bins must be kept full and made accessible to ensure that any fuel spillages can be covered immediately. Pumps should be checked regularly for cleanliness and paper towels and gloves should be restocked. Bins should never be left to overflow and islands, accesses, and exits should be debris free at all times. Fire safety equipment must be kept on the premises in a visible and known location and checked regularly to ensure it is fully operational. To ensure that customers are aware of pricing structures, signage stating pounds per litre fuel prices must be displayed at the entrance to the forecourt.

Staff inductions and training

Any new staff must be inducted before commencing any duties. Training should be given and be ongoing with both new and existing staff. Health and safety measures must be adhered to at all times. All staff should be provided with a personal alarm and, where necessary, lone worker training undertaken. Many petrol stations are open throughout the night. The necessary safety measures must be implemented so that staff are never put at risk. They must know what to do in the event of a safety breach and so regular assessments should be carried out.

Shop floor management

It is important not to forget that despite offering a service by way of providing fuel, petrol stations are retail outlets and profits need to be made. Floors, ceilings, kickboards, and chillers should be kept clean. Stocks should be replenished when necessary. Upselling items like the car wash, screen wash and de-icer will all add to overall margins so staff should be given sales training as needed. Promotional merchandise should be visible and the necessary advertising undertaken. A clean, fully stocked and impeccably presented shop floor is just as important as a well-maintained forecourt.