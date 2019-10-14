A Business Phone System: The Setup and the Benefits 

The past decade has seen a significant shift in how businesses communicate with each other, with their customers, and how customers get in touch with companies. Communication happens via email, Facebook Messenger, Twitter threads, live chat, and even chatbots.

So, it’s easy to conclude that some traditional modes of communication, such as a telephone, have now become obsolete.

So, should a business cut the landlines, stop paying the phone bills, and rely solely on textual conversations? Of course not. Customers want choices first and foremost. They should be able to reach a business in more ways than one.

This doesn’t mean you need to spend a fortune on setting up a traditional phone line. Instead, you should set up a virtual business phone system.

Why Do I need It Around the Office?

Think first of the traditional phone number. It was designed to work on a single phone line that physically links your office to the phone company. Whenever someone dials your phone number, the call is sent to a single destination.

If a business wanted to configure the call routing rules, voicemail, and others, it had to have a phone system hardware in the building.

Now, when you get a virtual business phone system for your office, it’s a different story. Instead of being directly connected to a single phone line, a virtual phone number is created to forward all incoming calls to a group of different telephone numbers that you’ve selected.

This allows your business to have more control over how you will receive calls, and you’ll have much greater flexibility.

Virtual business phone numbers are typically used with cloud phone systems, which allows you to set the destination of your phone number, as well as change it quickly.

What Kind of Businesses Use These Systems?

There is a wide variety of businesses that can (and should) opt for a virtual business phone number. Even those businesses that fully operate online. Excellent and easy communication with customers is one of the keys to success, and you never know when a customer might wish to speak to you over the phone.

So, as long as you have customer support, and as long as you wish your customers to be satisfied, you can use a virtual business phone number.

Currently, these phone numbers are the most popular among agile businesses that are working on an expansion, as seen on this site. And that’s true regardless of whether they’re simply expanding to a different city, or trying to reach international success.

Virtual business phone numbers allow you to establish a presence in a location without being physically present there. Businesses who are expanding to Europe, let’s say, can set up a virtual business phone number to connect with customers there.

These phone numbers will appear to be local, and will typically be toll-free.

What Advantages and Benefits Would Businesses Get?

A virtual business phone number will make it easier for you to communicate with your clients and customers. But this number can do much more than this, as you can see here. Some of the main benefits of virtual numbers include:

A simple setup

You don’t have to worry about installing new phone lines or setting up an entire phone system hardware. Virtual business phone numbers operate on the cloud, and it doesn’t take more than a few minutes to set them up.

You can scale up or down easily

Since there’s no expensive hardware, you don’t have to worry about what would happen if your business grows. Virtual business phone numbers have a variety of different plans that can suit a company of any size, so scaling up or down is easy.

Better communication

Not only can your clients and customers reach you wherever you are, but you can also ensure that your remote workers or foreign branches can easily get in touch with you, and vice versa. This makes collaboration easier, and not to mention cheaper!

Additional features

Depending on the plan you choose, your virtual business phone number can come with plenty of additional features. You could have access to call forwarding, call recording, conferencing, IVR, and much more.

What Are the Costs of Installing One?

One of the greatest benefits of using a virtual business phone number is that it’s much cheaper to set up and use than the traditional phone line. The prices will vary based on the phone company you choose, as well as on the plan you choose.

The costs typically go from about $10 a month for basic plans, while premium plans can reach much higher prices.

Conclusion

Getting a virtual business phone line is a smart choice for any company. With plenty of benefits and features, this phone line will make it much easier for you to communicate with your customers.

You can easily reach your remote workers, join call conferences, record your calls, and minimize your operational costs.