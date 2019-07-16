8 Ways To Generate Passive Income In 2019

Passive income is essentially getting paid over and over again for work that you did once.

This may sound too good to be true, but it is absolutely possible to set up your own passive income streams. However, it should be noted that passive income starts with savings, and more often than not, hard work. It also takes a structured approach – just because the income is passive doesn’t mean it will happen all by itself!

Let’s take a look at 8 ways you can generate passive income in 2019.

Stocks and Investments

When it comes to passive income, while this does take some “start-up” cash it can earn you some serious money around the clock, if approached correctly. According to the advice blog Well Kept Wallet, this is an excellent way to generate passive income.

Dogen, however, argues that it is not the quickest way to build up a substantial passive income stream. “I’m sure dividend stocks will provide over 100% returns if you give them a long enough amount of time. But if you are like me, you’d rather build your fortune sooner rather than later. If I’m going to bother taking risk in the stock markets, I’m not playing for crumbs. When things turn south, everything turns south so there had better be more than a 3% dividend yield and some underperforming appreciation to compensate.”

Affiliate Marketing

This requires you to have a website that other companies can use to advertise their goods and services. You get paid if someone uses their affiliate links. This can even be done on social media and through the use of podcasts, meaning there are a wide range of affiliate marketing opportunities around in 2019 which can be leveraged for some serious passive income.

Display Ads

Related to affiliate marketing, this is another way to use existing resources you have to generate passive income. This is another example requiring an initial investment of time and money – setting up a website and generating a good level of traffic for example – but once established you will need to do little to generate a regular pay off.

Display ads are somewhat akin to billboards on the side of the road, but they appear on your website. Advertisers pay to promote their products or services, using your website to reach your users. The more traffic your website gets, the more valuable the advertising space and therefore the more you can earn. Cost per click ads are a different advertising formula, this time paying out every time someone clicks on the ad, also offering good passive income opportunities.

Course Sales

Online courses are huge right now. If you have some kind of expertise, preferably result to show for it, you can share this expertise with those who want to learn. You will find a large audience of people who are willing to pay for this knowledge. Again, this requires some upfront investment to set up the course (not to mention the years it takes to build up the expertise in the first place) but from there the income is largely passive, and substantial.

Write a book

In a similar vein, you can use your knowledge and success to write a book. Digital products like e-books and instruction guides can also make you serious money. However, keep in mind that with the creation of all digital products one should remember that no income is 100% passive.

It will be worth your while to get to know your audience and give them what they want, but also to remember that it is not easy to set up any of these income streams. Although passive income can be a great way to put money in the bank while you sleep, it is critical to remember that you still need to put in the work, time and in some cases money.

Investing in Real Estate

Investing in real estate can be a great way to generate a passive income stream and yield long-term returns. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are another passive investment option but keep in mind that as payments under these schemes are considered the same as dividends they are taxed as ordinary income. This could be an issue if you are in higher a tax bracket. The middle ground between these two options which could be a good option is crowd funding for real estate, by allowing for tax advantages and relieving the investor of added responsibility.

Index Funds

Index funds are mutual funds that are tied to a particular market index. Index funds offer lower management costs and a lower turnover rate making them more tax efficient. Private equity investing can be a tremendous source of passive income with the right investments.

These range from the most liquid types of private investments, such as equity or credit hedge fund, to the least liquid investments such as when you invest directly into a private company. The legendary hedge fund manager, George Soros, became famous for making money and building his net worth over time through a range of investments.

Peer to Peer Lending

For investors with a bigger appetite for risk the peer to peer lending market might be a perfect way to generate a passive income. This could be a very profitable investment particularly for investors who are willing to take on more risk. Investors receive interest between 5% and 13%, although the risks of losing on the investment is also higher.