Here are 7 amazing B2B marketing examples that work.

MYOB

MYOB provides business management solutions in Australia and New Zealand. They help companies, both SMEs and established organizations, manage their finances by connecting them with appropriate professionals based on their needs. This includes taxation and accounting services.

MYOB’s B2B marketing strategy is based on their realization that most businesses don’t have accounting and tax plans in place at the very beginning. The content they create positions themselves as the main source of information to help these businesses make the correct decision, no matter what stage their client is at.

Take Tax Time for example. This targets customers that are just starting their businesses with tips and guides for success.

The MYOB marketing team clearly understand their audience. They have thought about what their customers would be looking for and have mapped out a plan to target all groups.

As customers evolve, you should plan ahead and grow with your buyers. As Forbes describes, understanding your audience helps your business focus on growth and increase your bottom line.

First Round

First Round share valuable knowledge given by successful entrepreneurs and leaders that wasn’t readily available. Before First Round, there wasn’t a platform for this information to be shared.

However, with all this information that could possibly be shared, there is the risk it can become overwhelming and have the reverse effect on viewers compared to what they originally intended.

For this reason, First Round has organized the Review into nine separate magazines. Each magazine focuses on different factors that help build a business so readers don’t get lost or confused.

So, for businesses that are looking to inform or inspire others, make sure to use your expertise and relations with other influencers or leaders to create amazing, valuable content.

Wistia

This next B2B marketing example that works focuses on the importance of branding. Wistia’s marketing on Instagram shows their audience an inside look at the people behind the scenes. It’s also great for any dog lovers that follow them!

Wistia uses the fact that visual content boosts viewer retention. Considering that they are a video hosting platform, this is very smart. In fact, according to Cisco, global internet traffic from videos will make up 82% of all consumer internet traffic by 2021.

So from this, it’s easy to see that the main takeaway from this example is that you should be making your content visually pleasing for viewers. Brain Rules report that when people hear information, they’re likely to remember only 10% of that information three days later, compared to 65% when the same information is paired with an image.

But, content that aligns with your product or service is just as powerful – just as Wistia do here.

Deloitte Insights

From consulting to accounting, Deloitte does the lot. They are a huge firm that works with businesses across the globe, mainly due to their reputation of being one of the most knowledgeable brands in the world. This is very attractive to potential clients and so their marketing strategy is built on providing specialist content.

However, Deloitte also has a division specifically for businesses that want to know what they know. This is Deloitte Insights. They provide a wide range of content, from informative blog posts to insightful podcasts.

So the takeaway here is that if your business has a number of different specialities, separate your buyer personas. Consider creating a microsite for each specialist area so customers can navigate easily and keep the information organized.

According to ComboApp, buyer personas can produce more effective advertising to drive better clicks and conversions.

As you create each microsite, each one can then be marketed as its own resource centre, with the main page bringing everything together.

Zendesk

Zendesk is well-known for its customer service software. However, this example is going to focus more on offsite content, namely Zendesk Engineering. This side of the business understood that there is a market for people looking to know how they built the software as opposed to why they should use it.

The brand story can make all the difference. Is there anything you can teach them about what you’ve learnt from your experience? What steps did you take to get to where you are now?

Stories can separate you from your competition. When used as offsite content, it makes great reading for new customers that may not have heard about your before and become intrigued to check you out in more detail.

NextView Ventures

This is another example of offsite content but will go into more detail here. Like Zendesk Engineering, NextView Ventures have an active presence on Medium that provides resources for startups.

The benefit from having a blog through an entirely different platform like Medium is that because it gains a lot of organic traffic, publishers can gain a lot of visibility for their own branded content. With internal links pointing back to their actual website, it’s a great opportunity to gain some traffic of their own.

NextView Venture’s offsite blog is called Better Everyday. Because it’s not directly involved with the main company’s website, they can experiment with a different brand voice and other forms of content that may not make sense otherwise.

Offsite content is a great tactic and should be incorporated into your marketing plan. While Digital Authority shows that marketing plans are key to finding success, offsite content on high traffic sites should be included in it so you target a larger audience and engage with readers that may not have found your brand without it.

CBS

Finally comes the CBS Insights newsletter and it’s one of the most lighthearted examples on the list. However, this does not take away how effective it is at bringing in new customers.

It’s all about B2B branding here. Even amongst the humorous tones, the messaging is constant and appeals to the viewers. This example underlines the importance of knowing what the buyer is looking for.

While unique content is great, it can be easy to forget to include your brand’s mission. As described in this article by Healthcare Weekly, one of the main reasons why startups fail is because they ignore their customers.

So if you do decide to make clever one-liners, just remember why you’re creating the content in the first place.