6 Key Tips You Need to Know to Boost Your Small Business’ Sales

Small businesses make up 90% of companies across the globe, according to data from the World Bank. With so many small businesses across all industries, the level of cutthroat competition won’t allow your business to simply float along.

If you don’t continuously improve your sales, your business is likely to drown alongside the several other startups that falter every year. So, here are some must-know tips to help boost your sales.

Focus on improving customer relationships

One of the essential concepts the best sales training companies teach is the importance of strong customer relations.

Customers who already know and trust your business are more likely to reinvest their trust in you. In addition, it takes less time and resources to market to your current buyers than to go on a quest for new customers.

So how can you form strong links with your customers? Here are some ways you can keep your buyers glued.

Improving the product/service

If your product or service delivers beyond expectations, your customers are more likely to prefer buying from you. In addition, happy customers can rave about how your offering solved their pain points.

It’s beneficial to invest in research and development to find ways of adding value to your buyers. Also, take time to research about improvements that other companies may be making.

Customer research

The best way to know how best to serve your customers is to hear them out. That’s why it helps to conduct customer surveys regularly. Ask your customers questions about your product or service like:

How long have you been using [product/service] X?

What is your favorite part about X?

What do you dislike most about X?

What can we add to improve X?

You can also launch an inquiry about your customer service by asking questions like:

How do you rate the quality of our service?

How could we have done better?

With feedback from your surveys, you can fine-tune your offering and perk up your customer service training. A better offering and first-class customer service tend to lead to glowing reviews and, in turn, more sales.

Run promotions to attract new customers

Enticing new customers with promotional offers is a tried and tested method to reel in more sales. Consider offering sweeteners like discounts, trial offers, or freebies to pique customers’ interest.

Offering an introductory price that’s cheaper than other companies is one way to help customers gravitate your way. Then, once customers sample your offering and see the quality you deliver, they’re more likely to be hooked.

Remember to keep any discounts you offer within a reasonable level. If you cut too deep into your regular prices, you risk hurting your perceived value and longer-term pricing integrity. Instead, lower the price enough to gain customer interest but without hurting your sales profits. If your campaign is successful, what you slashed off the price should be returned with the benefit of boosted sales.

Work on SEO

With more people nowadays using the internet to search for information and buy products, upping your game on the search engine front is a necessity.

A strong search engine optimization (SEO) strategy can help bump your business up to the top of the search engine results. According to research by HubSpot, 75% of people don’t look past the first results page. So, finding your way onto the first page is your best bet to be noticed and win more sales.

So, how do you move up the rankings?

For starters, your website can be optimized for the main keywords that your customers search for. Figure out your best SEO words using tools like Google Search Console. When you learn what your highest-ranking keywords are, include them in your website copy to help you soar into pole position.

However, train yourself to not use too much of one keyword phrase. If you stuff keywords, search engines may penalize your site by demoting it or striking it off the search engine results page altogether. Plus, your copy won’t read well and isn’t likely to appeal to customers.

You can also use keywords when penning optimized content for your blog. Make sure your blog content is:

In-depth and valuable to your customers.

Easy to read and understand.

Well written and interesting.

Optimized for the right keywords.

Lastly, be sure to review how your content is performing. A content and site analysis will help pin down the areas where you’re getting it right or wrong. Once you discover your strengths, train yourself to zone in on that area while also making strong efforts to revise the weaknesses.

Remember, there’s no single best content strategy. With some trial and error, you can find what works for your company to help your reach your sales goals.

Use social media

Statistics indicate that close to 16 new users open social media profiles every second. With this level of social media usage (and rising), social media sites provide a useful platform to communicate with current and potential customers.

Consider opening or optimizing your current social media profiles on as many sites as your customers frequent. Remember, each social media site requires a unique approach. So, take time to train yourself on the nuances of each platform.

All things considered, a sound social media and SEO strategy combined with a focus on customer retention and sales promotions can give your sales a jump.