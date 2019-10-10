For many, working from home is the dream. You can set your own hours, wear whatever you wish and not have to deal with any annoying colleagues. While working from home certainly has its perks, working from home successfully requires a high level of concentration and discipline that you’ve probably never considered.

So, what do you need to work from home and actually get that work done? Read on for 6 essentials for anyone who works from home.

Editing and proofreading software

Whether you’re responding to emails, or you’re writing important documents for potential clients then you’re going to need some high quality software to help your work stand out for all the right reasons. From plagiarism checkers to grammar and spelling checks, companies like scribbr.com will be able to help you build a reputation for excellence and high quality work.

A quiet place

There’s no way you can successfully work from home if you’re constantly distracted by the fuss and hullabaloo of everyday life. Whether it’s the kids wanting snacks or your partner wanting to know what’s for dinner, the door bell ringing or your phone distracting you, you need somewhere to work that is free of distractions so you can get on! If you have a spare room then utilise it as your office space, or if you’re struggling for room don’t worry – just choose a place in your home that gets less traffic. So you’re less likely to be disturbed.

Clothes – not pjs!

Of course when you work from home, rules on attire are pretty much non-existent. And while it’s fun to be able to work in your pyjamas, most homebased entrepreneurs would advise against it. Clothes that we like to relax in should be reserved for just that: relaxing. If you sit in your PJs it’s more likely to have a negative effect on your productivity. You don’t have to wear that suit you always hated, but dress into something that makes you feel good and ready to take on the day.

A good desk chair

You can’t be expected to move mountains from your home office set up if you can’t sit for more than an hour without getting back ache. Investing in a good office chair is an absolute must. Choose something ergonomic and that will support you in all the right places. If you don’t then you’ll find your productivity will suffer, not only that but you could leave yourself susceptible to injuries in the future.

A pin board

Never underestimate the power of the pin board. Sure you can attach virtual post it notes to your desktop but having the real thing in front of you will really help with your organisation and memory. Whether you’re pinning up pictures of your holiday destination, inspirational quotes or you shopping list, it will brighten up any working area nicely.

A plant

They look good, add a sense of freshness and purify the air around them. House plants make the perfect home office buddy. Don’t worry if you’re worried about keeping yours alive, you can always buy a fake one!