5 Ways To Keep Great People In Your Business

Retaining great employees should be at the forefront of every businesses’ mind since the hiring process is lengthy and costly – undermining productivity and profitability. Research shows that replacing an employee, depending on the role, can cost up to 100% of their salary when factors like recruitment, hiring, and training come into play. Filling senior positions typically requires the services of a head-hunter which can cost a business up to a third of the position’s annual summary. Once a business has great people on board, it should do as much as possible to keep them. Below is a quick list to follow if you want to keep great people in your business.

Make expectations clear

Everyone gets a job description when they first join a company, but it’s important to go deeper than a few sentences on a page. Companies need to set periodic meetings with their employees to discuss the job role and how it’s evolving, which it almost always does. When employees are clear on what is expected of them, they can get on with doing their jobs instead of wondering if something is their responsibility. Specific job frameworks help employees to know where they stand.

Offer training

Training is a great work perk to have as it benefits employees and businesses alike. It benefits employees because it helps to expand and deepen their skills, building that all-important CV. For businesses, the benefits come in the form of a more engaged and loyal staff who feel truly valued by their workplace. Additionally, it gives businesses a competitive edge over others at the hiring stage if training is offered formally from the start.

Provide good management

Businesses don’t want to believe this, but the truth is that a lot of employees will leave due to management issues rather than a dislike of the company as a whole. Some frequently cited complaints from job leavers mention lack of clarity about expectations, earning potential, feedback, failure to hold scheduled meetings and not providing a framework within which employees can see themselves advancing. A good manager should be able to provide all this to an employee, ideally unprompted, as it helps employees imagine a long-term future within the company.

Give freedom

Talented and motivated employees can sometimes feel stifled by their immediate job role or feel unable to contribute to work outside their role’s scope. Companies must get to know their employees, the full range of their skills, and ambitions. Then use all that information to create job roles that are as beneficial and satisfactory to the company as they are to the employee. It might not look like the most traditional job at the end, but it will keep the employee happy and productive, which benefits any business’s bottom line.

Salary matters

All businesses need to remember that employees are working for a salary. No matter how much they love a company, if a similar but better-paid opportunity comes along, they’ll probably take it. Businesses should be proactive on this issue by communicating information regarding the earning potential, any bonus schemes, rewards, and reviewing salaries across the industry to ensure that they remain competitive. By being aware of salary trends, companies can safeguard their current pool of employees, preventing people from jumping ship for better pay elsewhere.