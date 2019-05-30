5 Ways to Implement Successful Change Management

Change undeniably gives people a sense of unease. Making sure that an employee knows exactly what is going on when there is change within your organisation is important. Your employee wants to feel secure and heard within their job, and change can rock this sense of comfort. Within their working life, employees will averagely be exposed to three major changes within the organisation they work for every year. Although this change may not directly affect them, at some point change will. People feel powerless to change; it is an overwhelming feeling when you are not in control of the change that is taking place. Employees will think about jumping ship, and a lot of movement will be seen within the organisation because of these feelings of uncertainty. Employees may feel distracted and confused whilst trying to get used to the new protocols and procedures that are being put in place, whilst also feeling a sense of extra work due to the extra time and effort spent on getting to grips with the change that is happening.

Effectively using a change management process within your organisation will make the transition smooth and see success from the change in procedure and practice. It is essential that you have a change management plan and see this through to the end. By using a management model to help structure your strategy you’ll ensure that employees feel supported through the whole journey from a design to delivery, and beyond; if people feel supported, informed and included, you stand the best chance of them adopting the change for the long term.

#1: Communication is key

Communicating with your employees about the change within the company is key to any successful change initiative. If your employees understand your vision and mission, then there will be much more willingness to work together to create positive attitudes towards the change within the organisation.

#2: Leadership of the change management plan is important

It is important that there is a leader of the change. If you implement change management with no one really taking leadership of the initiative, the change will be messy and unorganised. By having a dedicated team of people, or a specialist change management organisation helping you, the change process should be smooth and successful.

#3: Patience is key to change management

For any successful change management plan, everyone must understand that change will not happen overnight. The change management team must implement good communication that the change is coming, slowly but surely, making sure that your employees are fully trained and know everything they need to know about the change within the organisation.

#4: Listen, listen, and listen some more!

You need to listen to your stakeholders and employees whilst talking about and implementing change within your organisation. Change management means listening and taking on board the concerns anyone may have. By listening and understanding what is being said within your organisation, this will help the management team to implement initiatives such as training videos and seminars so that the employees and stakeholders have a better understanding of what direction and approach the organisation is taking.

#5: It’s all about the people!

Communication, leadership, patience and listening are all ways to implement successful change management, and that is because it is centred around the people who are directly affected by the change. By remembering that the people within your organisation are the most important factor of your change management plan will ensure successful change management tactics.