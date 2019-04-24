5 Types of Office Space You Can Find in London and Their Costs  

The perfect office space may seem like it’s as hard to find as a fabled treasure. You may not be in search of the Golden Fleece, but it feels as though you’ve taken as many steps and searched for just as long. However, knowing the different types of office spaces available to you will certainly be helpful.

Major cities typically have more options when it comes to finding different types of office spaces. From New York, to Dubai, to London, there are many varieties of working spaces. Here are five different types of office spaces you can find in London and their general costs!

Rental office spaces are extremely popular in London. It generally takes the least amount of effort to find an office space to rent in such a big city, unlike taking months to successfully write your dissertation! Rental options are great because they allow for your business to thrive without having to pay high property taxes in the city proper.

As far as costs, rental properties in the city will require the following fees and payments:

Down payments. This should include first and last months’ rent, as well as a security deposit.

Bills. Renting a property for your company may include a few utilities in your monthly payment. However, you will need to pay for things like an internet connection, phone lines, electricity, etc. These services will also include a start-up fee.

Rent. Rent payments are generally every month and the price of rent is determined by square footage, location of the office, and city and local ordinances.

Rental spaces are one of the most common office types available in London. If you need something that you can make your own, without having to pay taxes and maintenance costs, then renting is for you!

Serviced Office

Serviced offices are one of the most convenient forms of office space in London! A serviced office is generally run by a management company and is a space that is fully equipped with your office needs. You can rent a variety of spaces with serviced offices.

These include:

Individual Office

Office Floors

Business Centers

Meeting Rooms

Serviced offices are a great option because they allow for you to work independently, while not having to foot the bill for all of the office equipment, furniture, etc. The cost of a serviced office is similar to renting an office space, with a possibly higher monthly rate to make up for the use of the supplied equipment and furniture.

https://www.pexels.com/photo/photo-of-group-of-people-in-a-meeting-1661004/

Co-Working

Co-working spaces are becoming more and more popular with the rise of freelance work and internet employment opportunities. Co-Working spaces are entire office buildings, or floors where you can rent an individual desk or office for one person. You can work alongside other independently employed individuals!

The cost of a co-working space depends upon the amenities you will need, the office building location, and other services fees provided. Typically, conference room access, kitchen area access, and other amenities are included in your monthly rental costs. Because each desk, unit, etc. is rented out individually, it may also be a good idea to pay for insurance to safeguard your property against unforeseen circumstances!

Home Office

An extremely popular form of office in London is the home office! Included in your living space, having a home office is great for individuals working on their own business, or people who can work from home for their careers.

The cost of a home office boils down to the price of the office furniture, office supplies, and basic utility needs like electricity and internet. Because the office space is included in your monthly mortgage or rent, there is generally no monthly fee!

Virtual Office

A virtual office space is a newer, more fascinating form of office space that is growing in popularity! You can rent out a website, or make monthly payments to the site, in order to post works, have live chats, or video conference with co-workers around the world! It can be used as a platform for all of the work needs in a larger company. All you’ll need is internet access, and to pay the fees associated with the software, or website!

The Five Types of Office Space in London That’s Right for You!

Whether you’re looking to start a virtual office, create a home working space, find a serviced office, or look into renting a building floor for your thriving business, there are plenty of options available for your company’s needs! Find the type of office space that will work best for you, take into consideration the various costs and advantages, and you’re all set to move your business forward!