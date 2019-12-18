5 Tips To Understand the Impressive Growth of TikTok

TikTok has become the go to app for 2019 and if you want to grow your business and brand in 2020, it is where you need to be. Building your business online isn’t as easy as it used to be.

TikTok has approximately a billion users which far surpasses that of twitter and is only just behind Instagram. If you haven’t heard of TikTok and want to grow your account from scratch quickly, here are 5 tips to understanding impressive growth of TikTok

Make Amazing Content

TikTok users are spoilt for choice with the content on the app, so why would you upload content that is well below other users levels? There are so many different apps and software packages that are available to you which can help you edit and cut your video to give it a more professional vibe. Don’t use TikTok in house software either, they can give you some of the best editing tools out there and they are in the palm of your hand. You need to apply the same principle to TikTok as you do your Instagram, it has to reflect your vibe and look curated and well presented.

Use Hashtags

Hashtags are the currency of the online world and you can’t expect to get anywhere and grow your accounts without you applying this same logic to your TikTok feed. Whether you are an influencer or a brand, look at your competitors and find out what hashtags they are using and see if you can jump on their bandwagon.

You want to make sure that your content is more visible than theirs and using the most relevant and popular hashtags will make sure that this happens. Take your time working out exactly which hashtags are best to use for the video you are going to upload, and make sure you keep them relevant. Users dislike videos and content that doesn’t accurately reflect what is happening. Use a mix of long tails and very specific hashtags with short tailed hashtags, you stand more of a chance of hitting a niche and your profile growth will skyrocket.

Buying Followers and Likes

The quickest way to grow your TikTok feed is to purchase followers. This will add the veneer of popularity to your profile which is so important in the social media game. The more followers you have, the more other people are likely to follow you as it looks as though you are popular. Buying followers will give your account a snowball effect, as the more you buy the more you will naturally accrue based on the fact that no one likes the idea of missing out.

However, you can’t just buy followers and expect people to not realise that your content isn’t as popular. Users will also look at how many people are engaging with your content and if it doesn’t match the amount of followers that you have, they will begin to think that you have fake account. Make sure that when you consider buying followers, you also consider buying likes. This will add to the entire veneer of popularity and will result in your TikTok profile growing faster than you could have imagined.

Engagement

Just like Instagram, TikTok is also all about engagement. Make sure that you strike up conversations with people and users who upload content similar to yours or content that you particularly like!

Everyone likes feeling validated and enjoys it when a new account pays attention to the content they are uploading so make sure that you do this on a daily basis. The more you engage with other users, the more likely they are to engage with you and want to follow you. Organic growth can be easily attained with some persistence and patients.

Post During the Golden Hours

You don’t want to be absent for a long time on TikTok, you will quickly be forgotten about and replaced with a new feed that consistently posts the latest content and trends. Make sure that you post regularly to increase your profile growth but just as importantly, post within TikToks golden hours. TikTok’s prime posting hours are between 11am and 5pm in whatever time zone you are trying to appeal to, so make sure that your posts fall within this time frame. As long as you are consistent and post within this time, you won’t have an issue growing your account.

Final thoughts

Successfully growing your TikTok account doesn’t have to be difficult, all you need to do is apply the same principles you use for other social media platforms onto this one. Make sure that you post the most up to date and well edited content; this will increase your visibility and grow your account, especially if you are consistent and post within the golden hours.

Buying followers and likes or even using a tiktok bot service is always an option to grow your account quickly; especially if you are a business or brand, but make sure you consider both options and don’t just buy followers without the likes as this will put users off your feed. Here are our 5 tips to understand the impressive growth of TikTok, apply them to your feed and watch your followers grow in no time!