5 Special Offer Ideas For Marketing Your Business

For a business offers are like a gem in the crown and it is a tried and true way to ramp up your business, acquire new customers, and take advantage of seasonal opportunities. These special offers are a short-term marketing tactic to create urgency and increase sales. The real question is, who doesn't love a good offer or deal? In fact, in-game season, customers are so psychologically tied to offers that they would rather pay more during one than always have low prices.

Giving offer doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice with you bottom-line. I am going to give you some ideas offers which will increase your sales, customer loyalty, and you will be able to meet your sales target.

1) Percent Discount-

This is one of the best offers which you can give to your customers. Customers are intrinsically attracted to discounted items. Given two substantially alike items in terms of features, most customers will choose the item which costs less. End of the season or festive time you can give 10% to 80% discount depends on demography and your sales margin. Limited time discounts will attract the customers into your store or generate more traffic to your website and most likely they will buy items right away, this works for both offline and online business.

2) Loyalty Points Program-

The loyalty program had shown huge success over the past 10 years. The reason for this is that selling to your existing customers is easier than attracting new customers. It leads to positive customer experience and the customers feel worth coming back to your store.

You can offer frequent customer loyalty points, which they can redeem into some type of reward. Whether it’s a discount, a free product, or any other special offer.

3) Free Delivery

This is for those companies which provide delivery service. It is especially for food businesses or e-commerce businesses. This offer is becoming popular on eBay, Amazon, and Zomato. Whenever customers order food any product online they don’t want to give extra delivery charges. If you provide free delivery customers will more likely prefer your company? You can offer free delivery for a particular price or a particular location.

4) Gift Cards

Gift cards are one of the most requested and most popular presents for people of all ages. They are the most common gifts for birthday, baby showers, graduations, festivals, and other occasions. The gift card allows the giver to show feelings to the receiver. However, gifts card are not only beneficial for the consumer but they are more beneficial for your business. It grows your sales, Increases brand Awareness, builds customer loyalty, and Boost bales around the Holidays. It’s a great way for companies to retain business!!

5) Volume Discount

This discount is an incentive to encourage customers to purchase multiple items in large quantities. You can reward those buyers who are purchasing in bulk by reducing some percent of the amount. Volume discounts will make buyers purchase more items because they will be incentivized by the lower price. This will be very beneficial for you because it helps you to clear your inventory and meet your sales target and is you will give a good discount you would be able to sell more products in one purchase done by the buyer. For volume discounts, you should target business buyers because they always want to purchase in bulk for their business.