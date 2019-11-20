4 Tips for Your Bar’s Grand Opening

If you’re opening a brand-new bar or even reopening a bar after a refurb, then you’ll know that your Grand Opening (or reopening) is an important night. Opening night is your bar’s opportunity to make a great impression with old guests and new guests alike and really start to forge a name for yourself in your locality. However, a grand opening is not without its difficulties, and while it can be a very enjoyable experience, it can also be a stressful night for everyone involved.

In order to limit those stresses and maximise the enjoyment for your whole team, it’s important to do some thorough planning to make sure everything runs smoothly. If you’re planning for an upcoming grand opening of a bar, then consider these 4 tips.

Have a Soft Opening

Just because it’s your grand opening doesn’t mean it has to be your first go at hosting an event. It’s absolutely fine to do a soft opening before you do your grand opening to try and iron out some of the problems that are bound to arise. Invite friends and family and use your soft opening as a chance to practice for the real grand opening. Everyone loves discounted drinks, so you shouldn’t have any problem finding some guinea pigs to come along and try everything out while you do your trial run. Practice makes perfect as they say, and if possible, you should look to have a soft opening before your grand opening.

Focus on Training

The weeks running up to your grand opening are the perfect time to focus on training your staff and making sure they’re ready to work together as a successful team. No matter how talented they are, if you throw your staff in at the deep end on grand opening night, then things are inevitably going to go wrong. Use the time while the bar is closed to make sure everyone is familiar with their new environment and ready and raring to go when the grand opening comes along.

Get Your Equipment Ready

Try to ensure that you’re not running around at the last minute, trying to get your equipment ready for use. This is another reason why the soft opening is so important; you want to ensure you’ve got everything working before you get a long line of guests queuing up outside the door. Get your equipment from a professional supplier like fridgefreezerdirect.co.uk and make sure everyone is comfortable working with it before the big night.

Focus on Fun

A grand opening has the potential to be a busy and stressful night for your team members, but it can also be an extremely fun night. The focus needs to be on people enjoying themselves as much as possible, because if the staff are having fun, then it will soon become contagious for the customers. This is a big night for your bar, and everyone should take pride in the fact that they are a part of it. It’s an important night, but the more your staff enjoy the process, the better it will reflect on your bar.