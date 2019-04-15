4 Most Common Startup Mistakes (and how to avoid them)

Although a business launch has never been as accessible as it is right now, a startup remains hard work that can take time and experience to get right. There are some common errors that are still being made by many new startup ventures, and that’s one of the reasons that the failure rate is often so high. If you have a fantastic idea for a new startup, then you’ll stand a much greater chance of making it a success by avoiding these most common missteps. Even the smartest entrepreneurs have been known to make easily avoidable errors, and if you want to avoid those same mistakes, then these are the key areas to pay attention to.

Lack of Planning

There is going to be a lot of research involved in the launch of your startup, and yet far too many new business owners will skip this all-important step. Make sure that you allocate sufficient time and finances to:

Developing a far-reaching business plan

Creating a financial plan that allocates your resources in the right place

Designing a marketing plan that will help you grow

Failing to spend sufficient time on planning and research is the single most common startup blunder. Take your time ironing out all of the potential issues facing your startup, and you’ll stand a much higher chance of success.

Price Setting

One of the most prevalent mistakes that startup entrepreneurs make is down to a lack of confidence in their business idea. It results in them then setting their prices too low. Often this is a lack of confidence, other times it’s due to a fear of failure. However, by setting your prices too low, all you’re really doing is undermining your unique startup branding, and in the early days of your launch, this can be fatal to your longevity. Look at your competitors and take the time to identify entry point prices for your brand.

Financial Mistakes

There are two money mistakes that startups are prone to. The first is overspending unnecessarily, and the other is underspending on essentials. If money is a factor that is determining the immediate and long-term future of your startup, then it might be that you just don’t have the financial backing that you need. In the first months of trading, make sure that you have the money that you need, and take out a loan from simplepersonalloans.co.uk to help cover your launch costs. Set a budget, make sure that you have emergency funds for unexpected expenses, and your startup will be much more secure.

Ignoring Technology

One of the reasons that launching a new business is more accessible than ever is down to the great leveller that is technology. If you dismiss the potential help that new tech can bring to your startup, then you stand a much greater chance of failure. When your competitors are using automation, chatbots, and even VR, then it’s essential that you adopt the same. If you spot a new tech development that has sector applications, then be the first to try them out. You could be giving yourself the edge that you need to make your business a success.

Avoid these mistakes, and you’ll have a much more secure footing for your startup. Take your time to get things right before you launch, and you will be far more likely to last until the end of the year, and beyond.