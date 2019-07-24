4 Elements that Make a Great Property Rental Ad

Do you have a flat you want to rent? You have put ads all over the internet but nothing so far? Have you considered there might be something wrong with your ads? It’s possible, or else why your ads are turning any leads. To help you write a better ad, we are sharing the following tips!

1. Use High-Definition Images

Pictures make one of the most important parts of your property ad. Most people look at these pictures; they barely read the text. They instead filter results and show only properties with images. Therefore, you will miss out on excellent opportunities if you don’t want ad snaps in your ads.

People want to know what your property looks like before they invest the time to go there and see it for real. Don’t worry; you don’t need an expensive camera, use the one that comes with your smartphones, it will help you produce snaps that are right for your rental ad.

2. Work on the Headline

You need to create an interesting headline for your ad. Once you take care of the snaps, its time you work on a catchy, and descriptive headline that will grab everyone’s attention. The headline should include the price of your rental and the number of bedrooms. Just make sure you are creative. Consider the following examples:

$2,500/ 1BR Beautiful Flats in Glasgow

$2,500/ 1BR Stunning Units in Luxury Building with Amenities

Which of these two will rent the flat in Glasgow? The second one!

If you break down the two titles, you will notice the first one is a bit vague, and but the second one is creative and descriptive. It attracts people with its wits and creativity. Let’s not forget, it’s more helpful.

3. The Ad Should be Easy to Read

You don’t have to include every bit of information in one long line; this can be intimidating and will scare away the reader. Instead, you should make it easy to read by breaking it down to several smaller parts.

Break up the information into different sections and make your ad easy to scan through. Add bullet points to make your ad even more attractive. You have to list the features and amenities offered with your property.

This way, the information will be easy to digest as readers can skim through the important points to find what they need.

4. Tell the Truth

You have to be honest about the apartment. Don’t lure people with false information or a gray area. You shouldn’t waste their time. If your property doesn’t have a feature, you better not put it in your ad.

Someone who comes to take a look at your property, believing it great features only to find out your lead about them will never rent your property. Not only this, but they will also discourage others who are interested in what you have to offer.

So, you better not lie in your ads. It’s just not worth it. You don’t want any negative publicity ruining your reputation.