16 Interesting Facts About Bitcoin That Are Worth Knowing

As the world’s first-ever cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is an anomaly of both the financial and technological world. There’s nothing quite like it — not even the many dupe versions of Bitcoin can measure up to the power it holds.

Bitcoin presented a world of possibility when it first launched. It demonstrated that it’s possible to use a digital form of currency that doesn’t rely on bank and government regulation. In terms of financial freedom, this was groundbreaking. This, in itself, has allowed numerous industries to transform and flourish because of its transparency, efficiency, and technology.

Want to learn more facts about Bitcoin? Then let’s dive right in!

No One Knows Who Really Created Bitcoin

What we do know about the creators of Bitcoin is that they are a group of masterminds called Satoshi Nakamoto. But what we don’t know, even in 2021, is who comprises this group of individuals. No one knows the true identity of the actual mastermind behind Bitcoin’s creation.

Released to the public as open-source software in 2009, Bitcoin’s creator then mysteriously disappeared in 2010. Since then, there is no trace of the creator of this revolutionary digital currency.

So, what does Satoshi Nakamoto mean anyway? In Japanese, the name translates to ”the foundation of a relationship, based on wise, clear thinking”. But many believe the name hints at a combination of four different companies that worked together to create Bitcoin.

Despite the mystery that shrouds the creator(s) of Bitcoin, their wallet still exists and holds more than 980,000 bitcoins. That’s a huge amount of wealth!

Bitcoin Is Not a Real, Tangible Currency

You might have already guessed this, but Bitcoin is not a real currency that you can withdraw from an ATM or cash out at the bank. However, in today’s day and age, you can convert Bitcoin to real, tangible cash through a Bitcoin ATM network. Such as those offered by bytefederal.com.

Unlike the currency we know and use today, Bitcoin does not exist in tangible form — such as notes or coins (despite the name). This is why Bitcoin is such as revolutionary means of financial freedom.

In essence, it’s a form of technology that holds great value but is completely untouchable by banks and government protocol. Bitcoin exists because of the blockchain network. And at present, this network is 300 times more powerful than all of the world’s top supercomputer power combined.

One Bitcoin Comprises Millions of Satoshis

As a beginner investor interested in purchasing Bitcoin, you don’t have to start off with a massive investment. This is because Bitcoin comprises much smaller units of digital currency, called Satoshi. The name is a tribute to the creators of the cryptocurrency, mentioned above.

A satoshi has a very low value though. But over time, it’s plausible to collect enough Satoshis to create one Bitcoin. You might need one hundred million of them, but a Satoshi today will only set you back $0.000605 USD. So, starting small is not a bad tactic to build up your Bitcoin collection as a beginner investor.

Today, the value of one Bitcoin is approximate to $62,986.90 USD.

20 Percent of Bitcoin Has Never Been Spent

Since its inception, a series of unfortunate events has led to the loss of up to 20 percent of all the Bitcoins ever produced. This is a rather large chunk of Bitcoin value, and not-to-mention, dollar value (at least $190 billion USD).

But, how is this possible?

The creator company of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, already holds more than 1.1 million Bitcoin units in its wallet. Over the years, and even today, the company does not touch, move, or trade its coins.

Another reason is that many people have unfortunately passed before accessing or using their Bitcoin. And once you lose access to a Bitcoin wallet, you’ll lose those Bitcoins forever.

Hands down, one of the most common reasons for lost Bitcoin is lost keys. Think about a Bitcoin key like a bank account PIN. You need this key to access your Bitcoin wallet and your coins. If you lose this key, there’s no way of simply ”resetting” your password. You lose your Bitcoins forever.

Finally, there’s also the issue of lost Bitcoin wallets. These includes hardware wallets that safely store your Bitcoins that you cannot access online. If you lose your hardware wallet, the access PIN, or the recovery phrase, you’ll never get those Bitcoin back.

The First Thing Ever Bought With Bitcoin Was Pizza

Back in the day, you purchased Bitcoin as a digital investment or to trade online. But today, you can actually buy physical things with your Bitcoin, despite it not being a real, tangible currency.

Not only this, but the value of Bitcoin has increased exponentially over the past decade. In 2010, the first item ever bought with the cryptocurrency was a pizza on May 22nd. To this day, the world celebrates this date as Bitcoin Pizza Day.

At the time, a Florida-based man traded 10,000 Bitcoin for two Papa John’s pizzas. In 2010, the value of 10,000 Bitcoin equated to about $41. In today’s day and age, that many Bitcoin would be worth over $64 million!

Imagine if he’d held onto his Bitcoin back then and what he could buy with it today…

Today, You Can Buy Almost Anything With Bitcoin

Bitcoin has come a very long way over the past decade or more. As mentioned earlier, the cryptocurrency existed as a means of online investment and a means of trading. But today, Bitcoin is worth so much more than that.

What many people might not know about Bitcoin is that there isn’t much you can’t buy with it.

From something as simple as a latte at Starbucks to space travel with Virgin Galactic, food for delivery, or a Tesla car, Bitcoin can get you almost anything.

There Are Two Versions ”Bitcoin”

You may or may not have noticed, but Bitcoin is often written differently, depending on how it’s used. Basically, all you need to know is that there’s a capitalized version of Bitcoin and a lowercase version. And they both mean different things.

When you use a capital ”B”, this signifies that you’re talking about Bitcoin as a whole, as the cryptocurrency network it is. When you use a lowercase ”b”, this signifies that you’re talking about individual units of bitcoin, i.e. bitcoin as a currency.

Bitcoin Is Not the First of Its Kind

Many people have the impression that Bitcoin is the first-ever digital currency invented. When in reality, this is just not the case. Bitcoin is not the first digital currency of its kind. Before it came Digicash.

Formulated by David Chaum back in the 1980s, Digicash did not do as well as expected due to a simple lack of technology. After all, this was the era of digital innovation and, unfortunately, the technology back then was just not up-to-scratch.

As a result, Digicash did not sit well with the public and it was not widely accepted. After this, there was also Bit Gold and B-Money. Both of which acted as precursors to the cryptocurrency that we know and use today.

Over 1600 Copycat Cryptocurrencies Exist Today

Naturally, with innovation comes imitation. And when it comes to the likes of Bitcoin, thousands of imitation cryptocurrencies have come and gone in a bid to clone the technology of Bitcoin.

Many of them have disappeared over the years, but only a select few have stood the test of time and still trade on the market. Some of the most important and successful cryptocurrencies that exist today, besides Bitcoin, include Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, Polkadot, Stellar, and Chainlink.

You Don’t Pay a Thing for Bitcoin Transactions

It’s no secret that most banks and even PayPal charge you transaction fees for using their services. Whether it’s transferring, storing, investing, or paying interest on your money. All of this can add up to a significant amount over time.

But the beauty of Bitcoin is that there is no such thing as transaction or service fees. Why? Because there is no middle man or intermediary that needs compensation.

Bitcoin is not governed by a central authority or government institution. This means that the bitcoins you collect are yours, and yours alone.

Mining Bitcoin Requires Huge Power

In a nutshell, Bitcoin mining is the process of releasing new bitcoins into circulation for people to buy. Not only this, but it also includes confirmation of new transactions by the network. This process is absolutely crucial to the management of the Blockchain ledger which records all Bitcoin transactions.

As Bitcoin grows in popularity, Bitcoin mining becomes all the more necessary. As a result, there is a greater need for Bitcoin technology to support Bitcoin mining.

The mining process relies on huge amounts of data processing and electricity. So much so that it’s estimated to consume more power than the entire country of Ireland on a monthly basis!

The Best Way to Safeguard Bitcoin? Cold Storage

While Bitcoin is an online technology that requires the internet to complete transactions, the safest way to store your Bitcoin is actually offline.

If you want to protect your assets from online hackers (which is a massive problem in today’s day and age), offline cold storage is your go-to. What exactly does this entail? It means saving your Bitcoin wallet on an external hard drive, computer server, or good old USB stick!

Yes, You Can Gamble With Bitcoin

Did we mention that Bitcoin is also super versatile when it comes to the world of legal, online gambling? As Bitcoin increased in popularity as a means of currency for all types of transactions, gambling sites have now caught on.

In today’s day and age, many online gambling sites accept bitcoin and other forms of cryptocurrency as a way of depositing and transferring cash. Heck, you can even make withdrawals with bitcoin!

Bitcoin Is Unbannable

Bitcoin, by nature, is intimidating to many authorities that usually rule and govern the finances of a country. As such, many countries and their governing authorities have tried to ban Bitcoin, outright.

But because of the design of Bitcoin technology and the entire network as a whole, it’s impossible to ban the cryptocurrency. The most any governing authority can do is regulate its use.

The truth of the matter is — as long as you have an internet connection and an existing Bitcoin wallet, you can use and engage with the cryptocurrency.

The FBI Once Held the Most Bitcoin, Globally

Back in 2013, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) held one of the greatest stashes of Bitcoin known to man. This is because of a successful ”bust” they carried out, closing down an online drug site known as Silk Road.

As a result, they were able to confiscate more than 144,000 individual bitcoins.

Bitcoin Has Turned Teenagers Into Millionaires

Due to the massive increase in popularity and value of Bitcoin, it’s possible to become a millionaire in just a few short years. And this status is not only reserved for adults who have experience in investing.

In fact, just about anyone can become a millionaire by owning enough Bitcoin. As proven by teenager, Erik Finman. At the tender age of 12, he received $1,000 as a birthday gift, and from there, he invested in Bitcoin. At the time (2011), Bitcoin only cost $12 for a single unit.

Well, you can imagine the rest of the story. As the years progressed, and Bitcoin increased in value, Erik Finman’s investment grew and grew. Today, as a young adult, his investment amounts to millions!

