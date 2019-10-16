10 Simple Ways to Improve Your Chances of Getting a Small Business Loans

Getting a small business loan is outright frustrating and stressful.

However, there are various strategies that you can implement to improve your chances of getting a loan.

And in the article below, we look at the ten simple, yet effective tips that will boost your chances of securing a small business loan.

Have A Sound Business Plan

A solid business plan is a ticket to securing a loan.

A business plan is a strategic tool for entrepreneurs as it outlines the steps a business owner needs to take to achieve success.

In the eyes of a lender, having a solid business plan shows that the borrower is focused and has an idea of where they are going and how to do it.

Invest your Money

If you’re looking for financing, it’s always a good idea that you show pro-activeness and commitment.

You don’t want to go looking for funding, whereas you have nothing.

Lenders want to see that you’ve at least put some of your money down the line.

At the bare minimum, you should have at least 25% equity on the business they’re going to fund you.

Work on your Credit Score

Reviewing your credit score before applying for a small business loan will put you ahead of the game.

In most cases, according to Consumer Reports Organization, your credit score affects your financing, and many lenders usually use the credit score records to determine whether you’re a worthy risk for a loan.

Therefore, it’s always a good idea that you have an idea of what your scores are, and if there’s a problem, try to furnish it.

For instance, if your credit score shows legitimate late payment, you can accompany your credit rating with a letter explaining how it happened and maybe how the circumstances have currently changed.

Also, there’re various ways you can use to lift your credit scores to favor your loan application, and this guide helped to understand all the most important things about credit score and business loan.

Provide Detailed Financial Information

Also, your credit scores, financial information play a crucial role in determining the success o your loan application.

We recommend that you avoid cutting corners when detailing your company’s financial information.

Present all the balance sheets, bank statements, tax returns, and any other financial documentation.

Providing detailed financial documentation show that your business is financially responsible and, therefore, a suitable lending risk.

Online Lenders Over Banks

According to Investopedia, online-only lenders have numerous benefits over the traditional brick and mortar financiers.

Regarding loan approval rates, online lenders are known to have a higher lending rate than banks.

Consequently, requesting a loan form an online lender will drastically improve the odds of securing a loan, compared to requesting a bank.

Banks are known to place more emphasis on credit records, one of the top reasons for loan rejections. Banks are required collateral, and on the other hand, online lenders will allow you to apply for unsecured loans.

Improve your Business Health

Though credit scores embody the overall status of your business, most of the lenders will further take a look at the holistic view of the overall business health.

Some of the factors may not even be financial-related.

For instance, a lender might look at the leadership, production process, strategic plans, or even marketing and customer service.

In a nutshell, aim to improve your business holistically so that it’s shed on a good light on all fronts.

Boost Sales Growth

Typically, lenders like to see at least a 10% revenue growth over the year.

This is because lenders are looking to fund growth, rather than fill losses.

In any case, the growing companies are in a better position of paying off their debts compared to the shrinking companies.

Willingness to Risk Personal Collateral

Collateral is among the top 5 C’s (Collateral, Character, Conditions, Capital & Capacity) that lenders use to gauge your credit worthiness.

Most of the lenders are always willing to allocate loans to borrowers who back their debts with a personal guarantee, such as personal assets.

A reason behind this is because it’s always a challenge for the lenders to go after their debts when a company goes bankrupt.

Secondly, lenders believe borrowers risking their assets will be extra caution on their investment.

Explore Multiple Lenders

Diversification is of the essence when looking for a small business loan.

Don’t shy away from approaching multiple lenders for funding.

Some might reject your application, while others might accept it.

If your application gets accepted by multiple lenders, weigh their loan requirements, and determine which lender is suitable for your needs.

Look into Different Lenders

While it’s always a great idea to build on an existing relationship, no hard or fast rule says you always have to borrow from your local bank.

Instead, explore other funding options and see what works best for you.

Conclusion

The above tips are not a full-proof way of securing a loan, but they will go a long at improving the chances of getting a loan for your small business.