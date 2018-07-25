Claire Harris, Tell it in Colour: 40under40 Profile

| July 25, 2018

Claire HarrisClaire Harris is a co-founder and Director of Tell It In Colour which aims to capture and tell positive stories of change in communities in Northern Ireland who are negatively labelled or stereotyped.

She also works with postgraduate students in Queen’s University Belfast, supporting and encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation. Claire is passionate about storytelling, participatory research, social innovation and increasing political engagement.

Claire sits on the board of Belfast Interface Project and has a MPhil. In Conflict Transformation from Trinity College Dublin. She loves travelling and sampling the amazing restaurants in NI.

Claire’s Top Businesss Tip

“We ought to be predisposed to see the power in other people and get them to do great things” Barack Obama

Share
Tweet

Category: 40 under 40 2018 Profile, Articles

Comments are closed.

«
»