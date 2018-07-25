Claire Harris, Tell it in Colour: 40under40 Profile

Claire Harris is a co-founder and Director of Tell It In Colour which aims to capture and tell positive stories of change in communities in Northern Ireland who are negatively labelled or stereotyped.

She also works with postgraduate students in Queen’s University Belfast, supporting and encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation. Claire is passionate about storytelling, participatory research, social innovation and increasing political engagement.

Claire sits on the board of Belfast Interface Project and has a MPhil. In Conflict Transformation from Trinity College Dublin. She loves travelling and sampling the amazing restaurants in NI.