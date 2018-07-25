Cara Taylor, Ulster Bank: 4under40 Profile
Growing up with a keen interest in the family construction business, Cara Taylor gained her BSc Architecture at Queen’s University Belfast in 2006, before moving into a career in Sales and Marketing.
She then completed an MSc Business Development and Innovation part-time at University of Ulster in December, whilst working as Business Manager at IN! Magazine, graduating in December 2014.
After fulfilling a series of successful sales, marketing and business development roles for companies including Energizer Wilkinson Sword, British American Tobacco and Dillon Bass, she joined Ulster Bank as a Business Growth Enabler in March 2016.
This offered the opportunity to shape a new role within the local Banking industry, giving a new type of support to local businesses.
Currently working towards CIM Level 4 Certificate in Professional Marketing, Cara believes in continuous professional development, both for her own career and in the ongoing support her role offers to local businesses.
Cara Taylor’s Top Business Tip
“Never never never give up”- Winston Churchill . Prominent on her desk, this quote always reminds Cara that determination to see it through during the hard times is often more important than success that comes too easily. Resilience, commitment and sustainability underpin her personal and professional relationships and actions.
