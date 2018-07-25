Cara Taylor, Ulster Bank: 4under40 Profile

Growing up with a keen interest in the family construction business, Cara Taylor gained her BSc Architecture at Queen’s University Belfast in 2006, before moving into a career in Sales and Marketing.

She then completed an MSc Business Development and Innovation part-time at University of Ulster in December, whilst working as Business Manager at IN! Magazine, graduating in December 2014.

After fulfilling a series of successful sales, marketing and business development roles for companies including Energizer Wilkinson Sword, British American Tobacco and Dillon Bass, she joined Ulster Bank as a Business Growth Enabler in March 2016.

This offered the opportunity to shape a new role within the local Banking industry, giving a new type of support to local businesses.

Currently working towards CIM Level 4 Certificate in Professional Marketing, Cara believes in continuous professional development, both for her own career and in the ongoing support her role offers to local businesses.