Northern Ireland investment market to see surge in 2017: CBRE

CBRE is predicting a busy year ahead for investment transactions within the commercial property sector in Northern Ireland.

There was a notable reduction in 2016 investment volumes mainly due to domestic and international political events – namely Brexit, as well as smaller lot sized opportunities for sale than previous years. In total, there was c£248 million invested across 36 transactions throughout the year which compares with the 2015 figure of £400 million.

There were very few institutional investor deals transacted across the year, with greater numbers of private equity groups, local high net-worth individuals and property companies acquiring assets. An example of this was Damolly Retail Park in Newry which was sold to Newry-based MJM Group for in excess of £30 million.

CBRE claim that whilst 2016 was a comparably underwhelming year, this should translate into strong figures for 2017. Gavin Elliott, director, Capital Markets at CBRE commented:

“We are anticipating a number of major investment transactions that were stalled by the radical events of 2016 to complete in early 2017. The investment market in Northern Ireland will see healthy interest from a broad spectrum of investors including; private equity, property companies, high net-worth individuals and institutional investors.

“We have now entered a period of political uncertainty where the investment market will be more focused on core income and strong investment fundamentals. However, we believe that commercial real estate will continue to be favored and viewed as a safe-haven in comparison to other asset classes.”

It is believed that the majority of transactions during 2017 will emanate from financial restructuring and investors crystalising profit following the completion of asset management strategies. CBRE believes there are many reasons for investors continuing to seek commercially strong opportunities.

Mr Elliott continued: “With a strong occupational market, low interest rate environment and inflationary pressures on the horizon, the appetite for commercial real estate is expected to be buoyant across 2017. In addition to the proposed reduction of Corporation Tax to 12.5% in April 2018, NI is now a very attractive location for investment.

“The availability of funding became a key factor in 2016 with a notable increase in support lending from both UK and International banks in key investment transactions. The willingness of lenders to support investors is increasing and will play a key role in influencing developers to undertake new projects going forward in 2017.”

Category: Opinions & commentaries