Mind the Gap: Latest figures on low level of Northern Ireland productivity

by Esmond Birnie, Ulster University

Office for National Statistics figures published at the end of last week* confirm that Northern Ireland remains one of the lowest productivity levels within the UK.

In 2015 output (Gross Valued Added/GVA) per hour worked was 80.9% of the UK average- only Wales (80.6%) had a (slightly) lower level. Northern Ireland, similarly, had the second lowest level of GVA per job filled; 83.5% of the UK average, the level in Wales was 79.1%.

These results were unsurprising being broadly in line with those for 2014 and 2013. At the same time, and very worryingly, what the ONS data also indicate is that there has been a trend decline in Northern Ireland’s comparative productivity during 2007-2015; GVA per hour was 84.3% of the UK average in 2007 but fell to 80.9% in 2015, GVA per job filled was 89.7% of the UK average in 2007 but fell to 83.5% in 2015.

In other words, whilst it is now well known that UK-wide productivity growth has been very slow since 2007, the Northern Ireland regional growth rate has been even lower.

Does all of this matter? Yes, it does. Without higher productivity businesses may struggle to be profitably and, in the long run, may not survive. Without higher productivity the Northern Ireland economy will continue to be characterized by high rates of low pay and poverty.

What can be done about the productivity gap?

In the first instance, recognize this is a longstanding problem- people were talking about it in the 1950s. A quick fix may not be possible but we should at least take the first steps.

Notwithstanding some recent progress, more needs to be done in terms of apprenticeships, improved management skills and better commercialization of innovation.

From a policy point of view it does seem strange that neither the previous Programme for Government (2011-15) nor the proposed draft Programme for 2016-21 included an explicit productivity outcome measure.

The RHI issue continues to attract attention but a low and declining level of comparative productivity remains the most fundamental economic challenge facing both the Executive and the Northern Ireland economy.

*ONS 6 January 2017, UK Regional Productivity.

