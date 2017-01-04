Long live the Business Plan, says Connor Sweeney from InterTradeIreland

Business plans are dead — or are they? Fans of the Apprentice will be all too aware that the much anticipated penultimate week is where the candidates are put through their paces by industry leaders and quizzed extensively on their business plans.

This is a critical device which helps Lord Sugar decide who to invest in – however, many entrepreneurs feel the business plan is an outmoded document and start-ups rarely think they need one to get by.

But the fact is that a business plan isn’t simply a paper document; it can be a very valuable tool, it can be a roadmap for even the smallest or earliest-stage idea. It can foster alignment of ideas, set the tone for the business and even help with the brand messaging. And by preparing one, a company can identify a clear and definite plan of action to implement the business strategy where every member of the team knows their clearly defined role.

Without a plan, a business is essentially rudderless, and day-to-day activities are likely to be haphazard and reactive, in stark contrast to those businesses that implement a well thought out and structured business plan.

Connor Sweeney from InterTradeIreland’s Funding Advisory Service team gives his top five tips to help you prepare a strong business plan.

Presentation

Make sure your plan is easy to read – include headings, paragraphs, tables and graphs if appropriate. Include some white space. You must attempt to keep the reader interested throughout the whole of the reading. Try to avoid the use of industry jargon – not all readers of the plan are as conversant with industry language as you are. Avoid the use of acronyms without first explaining what they stand for – this is especially important if the industry in which you operate uses acronyms as standard.

Objective

What is the purpose of your business plan? Is it primarily to raise finance? What type of finance? If it’s equity then you should tailor the output to an investor’s point of view, i.e. a return on their investment after a period of programmed development and a sale to maximise their investment – usually via a trade sale for cash. If you are using the business plan to approach a lending institution (eg a bank) for funds then you need to tailor the plan slightly differently – they are interested in the business’s ability to repay.

Length

An investor may have to read a lot of business plans so make yours concise and to the point. The plan should only serve to get you in front of an investor to make your pitch for funds! Make sure that your executive summary (the most important part of the plan) is no longer than two to three pages and that the whole plan is less than 25 pages using font size 12.

Verification

Make sure that what you say in the plan is correct. Use your prior trading experience, provide external data and research results to back up what you say. Don’t fall into the old trap of overstating the size of the market. When estimating the size of the market, if you achieved 100% of the market sales would your turnover be what you claim the market size to be? Also don’t fall into the “we’ll achieve 5% of the global market” trap. How are you going to do this? That’s the important bit and what the reader wants to know!

Time

Don’t rush the plan, if it is prepared in a hurry, it will look like it has been! Get it ready and then leave it alone for a few days before revisiting it. Get someone else to read it – it’s amazing what a second pair of non-industry eyes will do! If you are not happy with your first version, don’t be put off as everything can be improved with a bit of work.

A successful plan is one that catches the eye of the investor, gets the financials right and has enough detail on the route to market.

