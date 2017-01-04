Why I Hate New Year’s Resolutions

As we open our fresh new 2017 business diaries, Deputy CEO of ASG & Partners, Valerie Ludlow, takes a critical look at New Year’s Resolutions and how we can avoid setting ourselves up for disaster…

Each year, January appears to present us all with the opportunity to start fresh, with a clean slate, and the ability to right all that has gone wrong in the previous year. It stretches ahead of us full of promise and we’re armed with a host of good intentions.

Most of us have spent the past week over-indulging and perhaps taking the time to look back at the previous year, reminiscing over the successes and, perhaps, regretting the one that got away. The first day of the New Year seems to cry out for a new way of doing things – it’s that seize-the-day moment to start the weight loss, begin the exercise regime, to quit smoking, to reduce excessive spending, to work towards a qualification or to focus on career or relationship goals.

But overwhelming evidence has shown that, more often than not, the hype surrounding the New Year means that we are over-ambitious and unrealistic from the outset, making success practically unachievable from the start. We’ve bottled up a whole year’s worth of hopes, failures and ambitions and we expect to be able to put them all right within the first weeks of January (one of the gloomiest times of the year, weather alone!) Is it any wonder then, that the majority of people don’t stick to their resolutions – and that for most of us, they are broken within the first week (round about now, by the time you’re reading this, sadly).

Forget New Year’s Resolutions, surely there’s a better way to focus ourselves?

Richard Wiseman (a professor of psychology who has studied New Year’s resolutions, and offered sound advice on how to stick to them), found that people tended to be a bit more successful with resolutions if they set achievable goals, broke them down into doable steps, told their friends about their plans, and rewarded themselves for successes. It is also very important to be aware that we all occasionally make mistakes and it’s the people that accept this fact that are most likely to succeed with their desired change.

So, to apply this theory to the marketing world, rather than making resolutions, start 2017 by focusing on your goals, set them, share them with your team, map out the strategy for how you’re going to reach them and then review all of this regularly. Take the time to look at your successes and use frequent review to consider what might have been done differently or better.

Stick to your strategy and try not to get distracted by shiny side projects or special offers. Ask yourself – does this help meet my/my company’s goals? If it works now, will it still work later in the year? Can I afford it? Can I afford not to do it? Will I look back in a twelve months and regret it if I don’t?

Instead of focusing solely on the big goals, craft small, everyday goals designed to support you on your journey, re-evaluate them regularly and celebrate these little successes along the way. Long term success comes from a gradual build of good stuff, not just flash in the pan, short-lived moments of glory (or, more likely, the crushing disappointment of resolutions which crash and burn).

So, in my opinion, New Year’s resolutions are over-hyped. Good plans and goal-making are for every day and success comes over 365 days, not just in a few overly ambitious days in gloomy early January when we symbolically turn the page in a calendar. Tomorrow is just another day, so let’s see how we can make it a good one – and the same for the one after that….

Category: Opinions & commentaries