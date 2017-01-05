Ban failure – and you’ll never succeed

by Professor Simon Bridge, Ulster University

Our government’s handling of the Renewable Heat Initiative (RHI) is being extensively poured over and scrutinised – much to the general public’s interest and/or horror. However, what seems to have been little remarked upon is the example it gives of why the culture in, and especially at the top of, our government bodies actively serves to prevent successful initiatives.

What the RHI case has illustrated, as if we weren’t already aware of it, is that no one in the system, whether a politician or a civil servant, wants to be associated with failure.

Association with failure, and with the assumed consequential ineffective use of taxpayers’ money, is not only uncomfortable because of the scrutiny it brings once it is highlighted but is also potentially damaging to the careers of civil servants or the election prospects of their political masters.

And failure, if it occurs, is likely to be highlighted because there is a branch of government, the National Audit Office (NAO), which is responsible for auditing government schemes and identifying any which appear to have been irresponsible in their spending – and because the press are quick to identify and highlight such newsworthy stories.

In the UK the NAO is an independent Parliamentary body responsible for auditing central government departments, government agencies and non-departmental public bodies The NAO is led by the Comptroller and Auditor General who, in effect, reports to the Public Accounts Commission. As a devolved administration Northern Ireland has its own Comptroller and Auditor General for Northern Ireland who heads the Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO). He is responsible for authorising the issue of money from central government funds to Northern Ireland Departments and for financial and value for money audits of the various Stormont controlled bodies.

At Stormont one of the Assembly’s committees is the Public Accounts Committee which has been set up to consider accounts and reports on accounts laid before the Assembly – and it has the power to send for persons, papers and records. The ‘people’ it questions are usually senior civil servants, such as Permanent Secretaries, and sometimes also ministers. Such people are sent for when things appear to have gone wrong and it is not an experience they welcome or enjoy. So they and their departments try to avoid it.

Consequently there are various techniques which can be and are applied to try to avoid an Accounts Committee summons, of which the main ones may be:

Try to avoid doing anything new.

If doing something new seems unavoidable, then try to base it on accepted best practice elsewhere and only do it once it has been put through and passed the approved checks (such as a Green Book appraisal).

If such a scheme does go ahead they try to avoid noticing any signs that it isn’t working (wilful ignorance – or what Donald Rumsfeld might have called the ‘unknown knowns’) – and try to suppress any which nevertheless surface.

Finally, if all else fails, try to shift the blame to someone else.

What these practices amount to which is a system which tries first to ban failure by not letting it happen and then, as a fall back, tries to avoid having to recognise it if it does still occur. It is third and fourth of those avoidance techniques which has been particularly noticeable in the RHI case and it is the third – the clear reluctance to hear from a possible whistle-blower that there might be problems with the scheme – which highlights the problem with the system – rather that the attempts to shift the blame which have instead received more public attention.

Why is it the third technique which is particularly interesting? Because it is the most damaging part of that system. Banning failure in the first place may appear to be sensible because in the public sector it represents waste and, if that can be banned, surely that is what we should do? However the problem is that such reasoning fails to recognise how success is achieved. Almost everything new in this life which eventually succeeds does so as a result of what we call ‘trial and error’. We can’t and shouldn’t expect to get things right from the very outset – we need to test, to see what works and what doesn’t, and to learn from that to improve. That is not being defeatist – it is being realistic. Name one innovation in common use today which was perfect, or even reasonably usable, in its first manifestation. Whether it is the motor car, the aeroplane, the mobile phone or the computer; the first versions were very experimental – so why expect anything else to be different? And that is worth repeating – failure is an essential part of the process of getting something to work well.

We call this process ‘trial and error’ but that is actually a very misleading name for it because a failure in a trial is usually not an error but a way of finding out what doesn’t work. What the process involves is trial, observation, feedback, correction and trial again. So we shouldn’t try not to notice what isn’t working or to avoid any feedback we may be offered – we should actively seek out such evidence so that we can improve our schemes.

That will require a significant change in mind-set, culture and procedures – but without that change we will not get better policies. But we don’t have to change: we have a choice. We can continue to do the comfortable thing and stick with what we know and, as a consequence, not get better and have furthers failures like RHI – or we could chose to bite the bullet, make the change and adopt a system which will at least encourage success. Unfortunately we almost always chose to stick with the old ways – and the system of accountability actively encourages it.

For an example of a regime which chose not to embrace, or at least tolerate, failure and to learn from it: look no further than Soviet Russia especially in the time of Stalin. It has been described by Tim Harford as having ‘a pathological inability to experiment’ and as finding it ‘impossible to tolerate real variety of approaches to any problem’ and ‘hard to decide what was working and what was not’[1]. The results included massively wasteful government schemes – which put our RHI faults into the shade.

So we shouldn’t try to hide failure it when it does happen – we should monitor it, acknowledge it and learn from it. A minister who tries to avoid hearing about the failure of his or her policy does us a disservice – whether that is a failure in an individual scheme like the RHI or of a wider strategy such as our attempts to encourage enterprise. If we try to ban failure we will only discourage people from learning from it – which would appear to be what has been happening. It is because we try to ban failure that we then seek to penalise those unfortunate enough to be associated with it. Thus, instead of actively looking for evidence of failure, so that they can correct it, those responsible will not want to know about any failure with which they might be associated. And then, if they manage to avoid knowing about the failure, they won’t correct it.

We do have a system which tries to ban failure – and changing it will not be easy. But in many policy areas we lack success and, if we continue to follow out-of-date policies and refuse to try new ones, we will not get better.

