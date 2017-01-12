Seismic impact of Brexit breaks new ground for legal technology

Pinsent Masons innovates with concepts based on AI & Crowd-Sourcing

The impact of Brexit has opened up new opportunities for innovation in legal services, according to a major international law firm based in Northern Ireland. Pinsent Masons said the historic decision provided an unprecedented opportunity to build new service models and technology.

In advance of Article 50 negotiations being triggered, the firm held a regional launch of their Brexit Advisory Products which Partner & Head of Brexit Advisory Guy Lougher said embraced both new trends and technology.

“Brexit has created huge uncertainty, disrupting business of all shapes and sizes. But that disruption also creates an opportunity for business advisors willing to invest and innovate. Unprecedented challenges call for new thinking, that’s why we have looked beyond traditional models with concepts such as Crowd-Sourcing and Artificial Intelligence.”

Outlining the Artificial Intelligence-based product ‘Brexit Contracting Solution’ – it was described as a tool to help clients identify risk in existing portfolios, address Brexit risk in future contracts, and make better informed strategic decisions.

“Contracts are often a business’ first line of defence, but Brexit introduces a range of risk factors. Our AI component streamlines significant elements of otherwise daunting large-scale contract review exercises, and enables clients to develop their own risk priorities, tailored to their business, market, and existing contract portfolio. That enables clients to guard against risks but also consider what competitive advantage can be gained through astute contracting. The result is an altogether better outcome for the client.”

With Brexit throwing up a multitude of new questions for businesses every day, the firm also launched a Brexit Advisory Service (BASe) which provides economies of scale by using elements of crowd-sourcing.

Guy Lougher said, “Subscribers to BASe gain access to an online portal where they can ask as many Brexit-related legal questions as they like, receiving an answer within 48 hours. Because the service is paid-for on a subscription basis the cost of the legal guidance is effectively shared by all subscribers who can view a catalogue of anonymised previous questions.”

Partner and Head of Belfast office Paul McBride said, “This type of innovation goes to the heart of our Northern Ireland model, harnessing the thinking-power of 1700 lawyers worldwide and placing it at the service of our local market.”

For more information on the products visit pinsentmasons.com/Brexit

If you love it, share it

Category: Other Articles