Roe Park Resort named Best Golf Resort in Ulster

The Roe Park Resort in Limavady has been named ‘Best Golf Resort in Ulster’ at the 2017 Golfers’ Guide to Ireland Awards. This is the third time that the four-star resort has picked up this prestigious accolade.

The resort held off stiff competition from other top courses across Ulster to receive the coveted award at a ceremony held at Carton House Golf Resort in Kildare. The judges praised the resort for its commitment to the continued improvement of its golfing facilities and ongoing investment in the golf course in recent years.

Terry Kelly, Roe Park Resort golf and spa manager said, “We are absolutely delighted to once again be named Best Golf Resort in Ulster. This is great recognition of the ongoing investment and focus we place on developing our world-class golf facilities. I would like to thank the team at the resort for their continued hard work and dedication in making the course a firm favourite for both members and visitors alike.”

The Roe Park Resort invested over £400,000 in redeveloping areas of its golf course in 2015 and 2016 which recently included the redevelopment of the 6th hole. The golf course redevelopment also included a multi-tier finish on all greens and introduced additional bunkers throughout the fairways to give players a more competitive game.

Mr Kelly explained how investment has not only centred on the course but also in cutting-edge technology. “Our investment not only provides golfers with access to a prestige golf course but also to advanced golf teaching technology to enhance their game”.

“The Academy at the Roe Park Resort is a Northern Ireland-based centre of excellence designed to provide the best possible facilities to help golfers improve their game, whether an absolute beginner or the next Rory McIlroy”, he continued.

“At the Roe Park Resort we pride ourselves on offering an outstanding golf experience – from our luscious greens which are set in the scenic backdrop of Roe Valley to world-class facilities and expert tuition for amateurs, enthusiasts and scratch golfers alike. To be named Best Golf Resort in Ulster is an outstanding accolade as we prepare for a busy 2017 season,” Mr Kelly added.

