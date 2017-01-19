Responsible Business Awards in Northern Ireland 2017

The 2017 Responsible Business Awards in Northern Ireland are now open for entries.

The annual awards, which are run by Business in the Community and sponsored by Electric Ireland, seek to recognise and celebrate firms in Northern Ireland that are making a difference by taking practical action to address pressing social and environmental issues.

There are nine categories up for grabs in 2017:

NI Responsible Company of the Year, sponsored by Diageo

Building Stronger Communities, sponsored by the Department for Communities

Diversity and Inclusion Award, sponsored by BT

Education Award, sponsored by Allen & Overy

Employability Champion Award, sponsored by Belfast Harbour

Environmental Leadership Award, sponsored by Arthur Cox

Marketplace Leadership, sponsored by Fujitsu

One-to-Watch Award, sponsored by Danske Bank

Workplace Health & Wellbeing Award, sponsored by Larne Port

Chair of Business in the Community, Roy Adair, said: “The Responsible Business Awards are a fantastic opportunity, not only to recognise and reward responsible business, but to raise awareness of the great things that organisations across Northern Ireland are doing to help create a society that is better for everyone. It provides a valuable platform to showcase best practice and share ideas for good.

“We’ve widened the scope of the categories this year to help broaden the pool of entries. We want to celebrate all organisations that are doing the right thing by their people, the planet and the places where they operate. It doesn’t matter how big your business is, where you are located, or what you produce or sell, if you’re committed to responsible business, we want to hear from you!”

Kevin Caldwell, Operations Manager at long-term Awards sponsor, Electric Ireland commented: “As a company, we are committed to responsible business and our sponsorship enables us to recognise the enormous contributions that businesses in Northern Ireland make to their local communities.”

Awards applications can be made online at www.bitcni.org.uk/awards. The closing date for entries is Friday 24 February 2017.

Companies seeking recognition for their responsible business at a national level may be interested in the UK Responsible Business Awards, also run by Business in the Community. Find out more at www.bitc.org.uk/awards. Closing date for entries is 10 February 2017.

