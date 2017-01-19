Business needs to be aware of the Consumer Mediation Directive

The Chair of the Dispute Resolution Service (DRS), Brian Speers has said that: “Local businesses in Northern Ireland must be more aware of the legal implications of the European Consumer Mediation Directive which requires them to consider mediation in consumer disputes”.

Mr Speers was speaking at an event organised by the Dispute Resolution Service (DRS) to announce that it had received accreditation from the Chartered Trading Standards Institute for consumer mediation.

The DRS, which is administered by the Law Society of Northern Ireland, is the only mediation provider based in Northern Ireland offering accredited consumer mediation services and mediators.

The event at the Long Gallery at the Northern Ireland Assembly was attended by MLA’s and representatives from business, community, voluntary and legal sectors.

Attendees were provided with an overview of the DRS and told of the growing importance of mediation by the Courts and the Judiciary who advocate its use as a quicker and more cost effective way of resolving disputes without having to go to Court.

The event also highlighted an important development which will now affect local businesses in Northern Ireland.

The European Consumer Mediation Directive, which is now in force, requires that all businesses throughout Northern Ireland must advise consumers in their terms and conditions if they offer mediation as a means to resolve any potential dispute and what mediation provider they suggest using.

Speaking at the mediation event, Mr Brian Speers, Chairman of the Dispute Resolution Service said; “It is important that consumers and businesses throughout Northern Ireland are aware of what mediation is, understand how it can help them and that it is accessible through the accredited Dispute Resolution Service.

For local consumers mediation provides an alternative way of attempting to resolve their dispute which is free and often quicker.

For local businesses they are now required by the European Consumer Mediation Directive to consider mediation with regards to consumer disputes.

The cost to local businesses is minimal and the potential benefits in terms of overall cost savings underscores the effectiveness of mediation as a consumer dispute solution.

We are delighted that the Dispute Resolution Service is the only mediation provider based in Northern Ireland to be fully accredited by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute for consumer mediation.

We would encourage consumers and local businesses to find out more about how mediation can help them by contacting the DRS and visiting www.mediatorsni.com”.

