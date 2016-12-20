LEDCOM highlights potential for A8 economic corridor concept

The Local Economic Development Company (LEDCOM) has called for central and local government and the private sector to create a business corridor along the upgraded A8 dual carriageway.

Speaking after LEDCOM’s AGM, Chair Henry Fletcher called for a partnership approach to develop the A8 corridor from Larne to Belfast into an economic hotspot, attracting new innovative businesses with growth potential into the area.

Mr Fletcher said that the £133m upgrade of the A8 road network has created a first class transportation system with potential to create one of the most enterprising areas in Northern Ireland.

He added: “LEDCOM believes the excellent new road network with its easy access to Belfast makes this area one of the most attractive business locations in Northern Ireland with so much scope for economic growth.

“We are calling for a collaborative approach between LEDCOM, local and central government and Invest NI to create the business environment to attract innovative, high tech companies to set up in the area.”

The A8 business corridor proposed were highlighted by LEDCOM, which has been working to attract innovative and exports focused companies to its Willowbank Business Park facility beside the upgraded A8 dual carriageway.

LEDCOM’s Annual Report showed that during 2015/2016, LEDCOM was involved with initiatives and services which supported 1350 people, helping to create 300 new jobs and 57 new businesses and social enterprises through a variety of programmes in the Mid and East Antrim and Antrim and Newtownabbey council areas, including Business Start-up advice, Social Entrepreneurship, and Community Engagement and Employability.

It has been working hard to attract knowledge based, export led companies to the area and in the past year a number of forward thinking companies have all established a base at Willowbank Business Park.

Mr Fletcher added: “We are continuing to grow our business services and are working on developments that will increase opportunities for entrepreneurs. We believe that with a multi-agency partnership approach we can help create high quality jobs in this region.”

Willowbank Business Park, which already houses a number of innovative companies exporting goods and services outside Northern Ireland, is a LEDCOM facility located beside the upgraded A8 dual carriage way, with significantly reduced journey times between Larne and Belfast.

LEDCOM’s two business parks at Willowbank and Bank Road in Larne currently house more than 50 companies with 400 jobs and training places.

Mr Fletcher added: “2015/16 has been a successful year in terms of stimulating growth and new jobs but it is important not to be complacent. We believe our vision for the future can help make this area one of the most enterprising in the whole of Northern Ireland.”

For more information about LEDCOM visit www.ledcom.org

If you love it, share it

Category: Other Articles