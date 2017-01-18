CBRE continue to be positive about commercial real estate in Northern Ireland

Despite the fallout from the results of the EU Referendum, CBRE are predicting opportunities for the Northern Ireland Commercial Real Estate Market throughout 2017. This was the message at the launch of their NI Outlook 2017 report which was attended by over 400 delegates.

It was predicted at the briefing that early 2017 will see some significant investment deals completed and the office lettings market will continue to see positive incline mainly through refurbishments due to the ever-mounting demand for Grade A space.

A key driver for 2017 however, will be the hotel development market. Belfast will see a wave of new hotel developments complete across the next 18 months, with demand driven by year-on-year increases in tourism.

Speaking at the launch of their Outlook 2017 report, Andrew Marston, research director at CBRE UK said: “Despite plenty of uncertainties in the wider political and economic spheres, the fundamentals for commercial real estate in Northern Ireland remain sound. For most sectors, demand remains robust, but the choice of available space to meet occupiers needs, be it office space or city centre retail units, remains very limited.

“However, this is not a position unique to Belfast: numerous other UK city markets are facing similar challenges at this time. And from an investors’ point of view, value is still to be had in Northern Ireland, with a clear pricing differential between comparable markets in both the UK and Ireland.”

Brian Lavery, managing director, CBRE Belfast commented: “Belfast has a strong demand for hotel rooms and an ever-growing tourism industry, it is encouraging to see developers addressing the requirement in the city. The hotel sector has strengthened over the last number of years and is set to make significant strides in 2017, with over 1,000 beds being built.”

“2016 was certainly stalled in terms of investment transactions, however it was a record year for office lettings, with 40% more than 2015 indicating the strength of the market from the private sector. Given the demand for Grade A stock, 2017 will see a number of high-spec refurbishment projects from developers to convert existing space in Belfast.”

Presenting on the effects of Brexit for NI at the Outlook launch was Miles Gibson, head of research at CBRE UK and formerly of HM Treasury and the Cabinet Office. He said:

“Whilst we are unlikely to see the full picture emerging from the EU referendum result in 2017, Northern Ireland will have some advantageous benefits over its UK counterparts.

“Weaker sterling, a unique tax regime, a lower dependence on migrant labour than other parts of the UK, and the likelihood of special border arrangements with the Republic of Ireland will all help the Northern Ireland real estate market through this uncertain period.”

Brian Lavery further commented on the remainder of the market: “There is no doubt that the Brexit result has seen a positive upswing to the retail market in Northern Ireland. The fall of sterling has resulted in a significant rise in cross-border shoppers. We also saw large investments within retail at the tail end of 2016 with the £14 million purchase of Currys/PC World at Sprucefield and in particular, Damolly Retail Park in Newry which was bought as a non-core asset for in excess of £30 million.”

If you love it, share it

Category: Other Articles