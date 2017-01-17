5 Reasons Why Your Team Are Failing to Cooperate

For any business to work successfully, you need to be focussing on and perfecting the internal operations. Your team of employees are essential to this, as without the right employees working together to complete tasks, things will soon start to fall apart.

If you’ve been experiencing issues within your team, you need to sit back and assess the reasons behind the lack of cooperation. Then, you can start to work on ways to change this.

Below is an insight into why many teams fail to cooperate.

Lack of a clear purpose and vision

Teams who lack the ability to make fast decisions and commonly lose focus on tasks will continue to fail to reach their goals. This loss of focus causes certain members to question their role within the team and they begin to lose sight on what they should be working towards. To overcome this, goals should be set and emphasised throughout the focus. All members should be aiming towards a common goal and be united in achieving it.

A lack of leadership

Every team should have a leader who is able to appropriately conduct and guide other members through tasks. The manager of the business cannot be expected to constantly oversee everything, thus the leader needs to step up and take on that role. Common signs of such a team include members seeking outside advice (i.e talking to the manager), a recurrence of mistakes, poor decision making and goals failing to be met.

Overriding authority leading to the inability to speak up

Although leadership is essential, those leaders who take advantage of their authority and don’t use it appropriately are damaging to the entire team. Insubordination may arise due to certain members experiencing inferiority complex and feeling unable to speak up and make their ideas heard. The most important part of a team is that everyone gets along as otherwise, they won’t want to work together. Eliminating the authoritative and aggressive presence will help with this.

Issues being poorly handled

When issues do arise in a team (which at some point is highly likely), they need to be resolved prominently and correctly. Teams should learn how to address their conflicts and if they feel the problem is too great an issue, an outside party should come in to resolve it. Don’t let pettiness or hatefulness dominate and remain united on what needs to be done.

Failing to partake in team building activities

For team members to come together and get to know one another, they should get involved with events outside of their day to day office tasks. Such events should be entertaining, encourage creativity, and enhance morale. If you’re stuck for inventive ideas, one example for London based teams is to partake in a London treasure hunt which will bring about a greater sense of cooperation. Find an event or activity that you know will get every individual engaged and involved.

The above flaws are easy to mend if goals and responsibilities are easily defined beforehand. Don’t let conflict damage the dynamic and find new ways to increase cooperation, whether it be team building activities or simply implementing new communication tools. Your team are a reflection of your business, so don’t let them set you back.

Category: Other Articles