Ward Solutions helps Velocity Worldwide to protect shopper data and attract new business

Ward Solutions, Ireland’s leading information security provider, has announced that it has helped leading customer engagement specialist Velocity Worldwide to protect its data and attract new business by attaining a leading security certification.

Velocity Worldwide is a Belfast-based customer engagement specialist that helps retailers to get to know their shoppers better. The company’s operations are centred on its shopper engagement platform, Darius which is owned by a Joint Venture company Darius Technologies, owned by Velocity and the US-based Hussmann Corporation. This allows retailers to measure customer interactions pre-store, in-store and post-store. By using the platform, retailers can improve their knowledge of shopper trends, offering a better shopping experience and increasing customer loyalty.

Velocity gathers and compiles information on thousands of shoppers every day, and protecting this information is vital to the success and integrity of the business. Velocity recognised that it would have to become information security certified to maintain the highest levels of security and compliance for its clients and approached Ward Solutions to avail of its ISO27001 consultancy offering.

Ward worked closely with Velocity to guide the company through the certification process. Ward’s team performed an audit of Velocity’s processes and designed a comprehensive roadmap of the steps that the company needed to take to achieve accreditation.

Ward’s consultation proved successful, and Velocity is now ISO27001 certified. As well as giving existing customers peace of mind that their data is in safe hands, the accreditation will give Velocity a competitive advantage when promoting Darius to new customers.

Ward will continue working closely with Velocity, to ensure that the company remains compliant at all times. To aid in this process, Ward’s team will conduct audits of Velocity’s data storage processes and IT security procedures every six months, ensuring that shopper data remains secure.

Enda McShane, CEO, Velocity, said: “Attaining the highest security accreditation available was a key business goal for us this year and we’re delighted to have been successful. Shopper information is the lifeblood of any retail business and we have an obligation to give our clients the assurance that their data is being looked after. Ward Solutions has helped us to deliver on that promise.”

Alan McVey, NI business development manager, Ward Solutions, said: “Ward Solutions is delighted to have been able to work closely with Velocity and help them to become ISO 27001 compliant. Shoppers have the right to expect their data to be kept safe and secure, and this certification gives Velocity a competitive edge, allowing it to stand by its processes as they conform to the information security industry standard for best practices.”

