‘Titanic’ Recruitment Drive – 60 New Jobs at Titanic Belfast

Titanic Belfast, the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction, is recruiting for 60 frontline staff as it gears up for its summer high season.

Following a record-breaking 2016, having won the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction, welcomed its 3 millionth visitor and experienced its busiest day to date, this recruitment drive is the largest since it opened in 2012.

The world-class exhibition is expected to continue to go from strength to strength in 2017 and is recruiting for fixed-term contracts across the front line at Titanic Belfast and on-board SS Nomadic, including Visitor Experience, Ticketing, Hospitality Outlets, Retail and Events to join its over 250 strong team.

Chief Executive of Titanic Belfast, Tim Husbands MBE, “At Titanic Belfast, we value our staff as one of our key assets and reasons for success having been named not only Europe’s Leading Visitor Attraction but the best in the world, on par with Las Vegas Strip, USA, the Taj Mahal, India and the Egyptian Pyramids. To ensure our world-class standards are met and maintained, all our employees go through a robust training programme, including substantial on the job and bespoke customer service training. We are looking forward to a strong 2017 and if you have an interest in tourism, excellent communication skills and interest in both Titanic and Belfast’s industrial heritage – you could have the ‘Titanic-factor’ and be part of our award-winning crew!”

Titanic Belfast was also a recipient of an Investor in People accreditation, which is acknowledged UK-wide as the most successful framework for business improvement through people. It has also brought its hospitality offering in-house under the leadership of recently appointed Head of Hospitality, Lloyd Jackson, as well as established Executive Head Chef, Alastair Fullerton, who have a combined over 50 years’ experience in the sector.

Described by The Guardian as “an inspiring testament to the Titanic and the city that built it”, more than three million people from around the world have already visited Titanic Belfast since opening in 2012. The Experience continues to go from strength to strength. In the first three years, Titanic Belfast generated £105 million in additional tourism spend for the Northern Ireland economy and has sustained around 893 jobs each year in the wider economy.

Full details of the posts are available at www.titanicbelfast.com.

