Sporting Stars Share Success Strategies with Business Leaders at NIAVAC: VIDEO REPORT

| December 15, 2016

Ulster, Ireland and British Lion rugby star Tommy Bowe and GAA All-Ireland winning captain and Sky Sports analyst Peter Canavan joined business leaders from across Northern Ireland for an interactive business event hosted by Niavac, the largest independent audio visual integrator in Northern Ireland.

The packed event included a panel discussion led by broadcast legend Adrian Logan at Niavac’s Showrooms in East Belfast. The seminar explored the sporting stars’ winning mind-sets and steps to building a competitive edge on the pitch – and in the office. Both Tommy Bowe and Peter Canavan shared insightful approaches from their successful sporting careers, including personal experiences of building motivation, leadership and dedication within teams to achieve goals, and being determined in the face of injury or tough times.

The iconic sports stars reiterated the importance of combined leadership, unrelenting persistence, striving to learn more and improve, and fostering a positive culture within one team to drive success. The duo emphasised the significance of embracing technology to analyse your performance and be at the cutting-edge of your industry.

Locally founded in 1958, Niavac provides full-service AV solutions including design/installation to an extensive customer base, along with high quality technical support to organisers of large events, conferences and ceremonies.

As one of Northern Ireland’s largest AV-based employers with purpose-built £1.7m premises on Prince Regent Road in Belfast, NIAVAC counts many of the biggest blue-chip businesses and public sector organisations as its customers; including Progressive Insurance, Cayan, Ulster Hospital, Terex Powerscreen, Graham Construction, Titanic Belfast, several government departments as well as education and healthcare organisations.

If you love it, share itEmail this to someoneShare on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPrint this page

Tags:

Category: Articles

About the Author ()

Editor, businessfirstonline & Business First magazine

Comments are closed.

«
»
 

Thanks for visiting. You can register here for your complimentary Business First Digital Magazine

Interactive - iPad & tablet ready

You'll never miss another issue

You have Successfully Subscribed! An email is sent to you with a link. Kindly click on the link to confirm your email address. Thanks, Gavin Walker, Publisher

Your Business First Digital will be sent directly to your iPad/Tablet inbox