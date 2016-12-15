Sporting Stars Share Success Strategies with Business Leaders at NIAVAC: VIDEO REPORT

Ulster, Ireland and British Lion rugby star Tommy Bowe and GAA All-Ireland winning captain and Sky Sports analyst Peter Canavan joined business leaders from across Northern Ireland for an interactive business event hosted by Niavac, the largest independent audio visual integrator in Northern Ireland.

The packed event included a panel discussion led by broadcast legend Adrian Logan at Niavac’s Showrooms in East Belfast. The seminar explored the sporting stars’ winning mind-sets and steps to building a competitive edge on the pitch – and in the office. Both Tommy Bowe and Peter Canavan shared insightful approaches from their successful sporting careers, including personal experiences of building motivation, leadership and dedication within teams to achieve goals, and being determined in the face of injury or tough times.

The iconic sports stars reiterated the importance of combined leadership, unrelenting persistence, striving to learn more and improve, and fostering a positive culture within one team to drive success. The duo emphasised the significance of embracing technology to analyse your performance and be at the cutting-edge of your industry.

Locally founded in 1958, Niavac provides full-service AV solutions including design/installation to an extensive customer base, along with high quality technical support to organisers of large events, conferences and ceremonies.

As one of Northern Ireland’s largest AV-based employers with purpose-built £1.7m premises on Prince Regent Road in Belfast, NIAVAC counts many of the biggest blue-chip businesses and public sector organisations as its customers; including Progressive Insurance, Cayan, Ulster Hospital, Terex Powerscreen, Graham Construction, Titanic Belfast, several government departments as well as education and healthcare organisations.

Category: Articles