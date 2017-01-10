RSM Northen Ireland merges with RSM UK

RSM Northern Ireland (formerly RSM McClure Watters), including its consulting business, PACEC Limited, has merged with RSM UK to strengthen the service capability and sector expertise of the Belfast firm, whilst enhancing its UK reach.

The merger will bring together two complementary firms. All 70 staff from RSM Northern Ireland and its Belfast and Cambridge based consulting business, PACEC Limited, will join RSM UK – bringing the total headcount for the combined business to almost 4,000.

RSM Northern Ireland is a well-established firm with over 25 years’ experience in audit, tax, and consulting in Ireland and the UK, and the business will fully integrate as part of RSM UK.

David Watters, who has led the firm since its formation, will leave as a partner but remain in a consultancy role for an initial period of time. Richard Gardiner will take on the role of Belfast managing partner going forward.

Richard Gardiner commenting on the merger, said: “We have consistently grown our practice over the years, both organically and through acquisitions, and this is the next step of strategic growth for us.

“Both organisations have a strong sense of shared values and vision, including our commitment to professionalism; our desire to deliver a high standard of client service; and the importance we place on supporting our clients, suppliers and staff to achieve their goals. This highlights a natural synergy in terms of what we do and how we do it – bringing together two complementary businesses to enhance our expertise and capability and shape the future growth of the firm.”

David Gwilliam, chief operating officer at RSM UK, added: “The professional services market in Northern Ireland is vibrant and RSM is a key player in this market. Our merger offers a fantastic opportunity to grow our services in Northern Ireland and expand our consulting business in the UK. We have a clear vision to become the first choice advisor to middle market leaders and the merger further strengthens our offering and geographic reach across the UK – taking us a step closer to this goal.”

Prior to the merger, both companies operated as separate legal entities.

