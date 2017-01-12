RDS Primary Science Fair comes to NI venue for first time

Primary schools across Northern Ireland are being urged to sign up and participate in the Royal Dublin Society’s (RDS) Primary Science Fair which takes place in Northern Ireland for the first time on June 8-9.

The RDS Primary Science Fair is a showcase of primary school STEM projects (science, technology, engineering, maths) and has been operating in Ireland for the past eight years. The Belfast event adds to an already popular and heavily subscribed programme that will see a record 7,500 primary school students participate in the Fair across Dublin and Limerick in January, and Belfast in June.

The aim of the Fair is to equip students with science and maths skills, as well as soft skills such as increased confidence, better communication, social interaction and teamwork. It is fully managed by the RDS, is a non-competitive event and looks to engage the entire class in a science related project. A video about the RDS Primary Science Fair can be viewed at https://youtu.be/H4haCluK_fo

Michael Duffy, CEO of the RDS, said: “We are very pleased to bring the RDS Primary Science Fair to a venue in Northern Ireland for the first time. Last year we expanded to Limerick which resulted in a surge in participating schools from Munster. We would hope that schools from Belfast and surrounding counties similarly embrace this opportunity to improve science skills through this interactive and child-led approach.

“International studies have shown that primary-aged students are more open to engaging with STEM subjects than they are in later school years. The Fair is designed with primary school-age children in mind and to provide them with an entertaining, engaging and interactive learning experience. We’re looking forward to bringing the Fair to Belfast and supporting the curriculum in Northern Ireland.”

CCEA’s Director of Education Strategy Richard Hanna commented: “CCEA is pleased to support the RDS Primary Science Fair. This event focuses on areas that complement the Northern Ireland Curriculum and provides opportunities for Key Stage 2 pupils to engage with Science, Technology, Engineering (including ICT) and Mathematics in practical and relevant ways. The Fair encourages children attending to actively participate in their own learning, supports the development of their thinking skills and personal capabilities, whilst providing opportunities to develop the cross-curricular skills of Communication, using Mathematics and using ICT.”

Sinead McGleenon, teacher with St Malachy’s PS Armagh which participated in the 2016 Dublin Fair, said: “The Fair taps into children’s natural curiosity, encouraging students to engage and question the everyday world around them. Entry is very simple and straight-forward, and I would encourage as many schools as possible to get involved.”

Schools can enter between January 9 and February 15 via www.primarysciencefair.com. A full suite of supporting materials are available to view and download, and the online entry process is made as simple as possible.

Two interactive webinars will take place to guide teachers through the entry process and how to develop their individual projects. Both take place at 3.30pm on www.primarysciencefair.com on Tuesday January 17 and Wednesday February 1. Anyone interested in the Fair can simply log on and follow the conversation.

Projects should aim to focus on developing students’ core scientific skills by investigating a question or problem by working scientifically and ‘thinking, problem-solving and decision-making’ as per the primary science curriculum. The Fair has been endorsed by CEAA.

