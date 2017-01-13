RADAR and Diageo to help NI youth ‘see clearly’ on alcohol

Risk Avoidance Danger Awareness Resource joins forces with Diageo to promote alcohol awareness amongst young people

RADAR and Diageo Northern Ireland have announced a strategic new partnership aimed at raising awareness of the risks associated with underage drinking.

The initial two year deal, which will include a rebrand of RADAR’s conferencing facilities, will focus on educating Key Stage 2 and Key Stage 4 visitors to the centre on the negative impact which the harmful use of alcohol can have on the body, relationships and wider society.

The specialist £1.8m RADAR facility, a first for Northern Ireland, will employ interactive teaching methods to engage visitors and challenge them to don their ‘beer googles’ to experience first-hand some of the dangers associated with alcohol misuse. From the life-size driving simulator to indoor street scene, RADAR’s trained staff will guide young people through the dangers they face from excessive or underage consumption of alcohol in a risk-free environment.

Sandra Leo, RADAR Centre Manager explains how RADAR, which has welcomed over 9,000 young people since opening at the start of the year, will equip visiting teenagers with lifelong skills:

“RADAR is acutely aware of the dangers which face young people in today’s society, one of which is harmful drinking. Through support from Diageo, the centre will be able to deliver tailored educational programmes to equip the teenagers and young adults who visit us with the skills and knowledge to make informed decisions around alcohol.

“From anti-social behaviour and peer pressure to mental and sexual health, our expert staff will explore the role of alcohol within our society – both as a positive and negative force. It is about empowering young people as they enter adulthood and providing them with the information to make informed decisions.”

Jorge Lopes, Diageo Northern Ireland County Director, added: “Diageo is delighted to have the opportunity to work with RADAR. While the vast majority of people enjoy alcohol responsibly, we consistently work with a range of stakeholders to address the issue of alcohol misuse, alcohol-related harm and anti-social behaviour. It is through education initiatives such as this that we can ensure the next generation has a positive relationship with alcohol and, as a father, it is a commitment that resonates with me personally.

“We also hope that through our DRINKiQ branding of the Diageo NI conference room, visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the effects of alcohol on the body and discover how responsible drinking can be a part of a balanced lifestyle.”

Diageo Northern Ireland joins Charles Hurst, Nationwide, Spar, John Minnis, Clear Channel, Farm Safety Foundation and Fujitsu as a sponsor of RADAR.

