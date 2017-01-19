Outsourcing  Your Company Secretarial Function in Northern Ireland

by Jennifer Monaghan, Pearse Trust Belfast

Although the Companies Act 2006 removed the requirement for private companies in the UK to formally appoint a company secretary, the duties, obligations and various tasks previously undertaken by the company secretary still exist. Given this, it is common for large companies to appoint an in-house chartered secretary to fulfil the role.

However many small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) are unable to employ a chartered secretary due to the high cost involved. For such companies it can often be more cost effective and practical to engage a company secretarial service provider to undertake the tasks as and when required.

The Company Secretarial Function

A key task for the company secretary is to ensure compliance with legal requirements and as part of this function they will:-

Attend to the array of corporate filing requirements to be made at the Companies House;

Maintain the statutory registers and minute book;

Attend at and prepare minutes for all general meetings and board meetings;

Provide specialist company secretarial advice;

Interpret relevant provisions of company law; and

Advise the board on corporate governance best practice.

Why Outsource?

The corporate landscape of Northern Ireland boasts a multitude of SMEs, some of which have difficulty achieving a balance between secretarial governance and business strategy. In addition to requirements of regulatory bodies, the Companies Act (2006) outlines numerous compliance obligations which companies must adhere to. Outsourcing the company secretarial function can enable the directors and management to focus their resources on the enhancement of business growth and prosperity. Further benefits of outsourcing these crucial responsibilities to a company secretarial service provider include the following;

Access to professional expertise and capabilities to enhance governance and compliance;

Reduction in operating costs;

The flexible nature of outsourcing enables a company to utilise such services only when needed;

The provision of professional expertise in managing compliance obligations and governance structures can significantly reduce a company’s vulnerability to statutory penalties for non compliance.

Non-Compliance

The lack of professional experience and uncertainty can result in significant consequences if a company fails to fulfil the responsibilities of its company secretarial function. For example, a company may be subject to various penalties, fines and sanctions as a result of non compliance. In extreme cases, organisations have even been dissolved or struck off the Register for failure to adhere to statutory obligations. Furthermore, the company and individual directors can be subject to criminal sanctions for non compliance.

Pearse Trust – Company Secretarial Service Provider

Ultimately, outsourcing the company secretarial function to professionals can ensure compliance and enhance the business and operations within an organisation at a very cost effective price. The underlying premise of this role is that it protects a company from slipping into non-compliant or even more serious behaviour whilst significantly encouraging business growth and financial performance in an approved and ethical manner.

Pearse Trust are an independent company secretarial service provider in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. If you wish to discuss outsourcing your company secretarial function with one of our chartered secretaries, please contact us on 0207 421 7733.

