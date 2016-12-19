Making international business work for you

The face of business continues to evolve daily, and many businesses now are required to consider working internationally. Whether it be designers, investors, franchisers or entrepreneurs, many companies will at some point have to meet with someone from an overseas company to discuss something for business. This can be daunting, what with language and cultural barriers, so we have put a list of tips together for easing the process of international business and making it work for you.

Language barrier

We are lucky that, despite some confusion over accents, many people speak English worldwide, making communication simple. However, international business may be done with countries or businesses who do not have an excellent command of English. Prepare yourself for the language barrier by downloading an app that helps to translate. There are many increasingly efficient apps which can help translate through voice recognition. Even people who have a basic grasp of the language may struggle to understand technical terms specific to your business, and as such, if the negotiation relies on anything considered to be difficult, it is best to think about taking a translator with you, or arranging that the company you are meeting with does.

Research cultural differences

In many cultures, it is customary to present a gift at an international business meeting. Specifically something that is representative of your culture, to give something of an insight about your country. It pays to do some research into any cultural differences, so as to make sure you don’t cause any offence! For example a thumbs-up symbol here is a positive way to say well done, but to a Muslim it is highly offensive and tantamount to giving a middle finger. In Japan and China, the Kanji symbol for the number four is reminiscent of that of ‘death’, and as such the number four is considered unlucky. So where our culture dictates a teaset for four is standard, these countries always give gist sets in threes or fives, so as not to cause offence. There is an enormous list of cultural differences, and it pays to research those of the country/ies you are doing business with.

Meet via conference calling first

Technology is a wonderful thing, and with the use of Skype, FaceTime and some of the more advanced conference calling systems, there should no longer be the need for the carboard cut out with someone’s name beckoning them at the airport. Learn who you will be meeting with via conference calling, prior to your actual engagement. This will help to relax both parties and allow you to ascertain their level of English, as well as recognise what they look like for the all important meeting.

Where to meet

Running a business is time consuming. Everyone is looking to save time, and yet you want to give a positive impression of having the time for your client/ investor. Citizen M offer meeting room hire at a number of international airports, for convenient and comfortable business meetings for people on the hop. Not only do these options save you valuable time, but they also provide a neutral space for a meeting, helping to level both parties.

If you love it, share it

Category: Articles