Maintaining healthy IT in 2017

P2V Systems MD Stephen McCann provides advice for healthy IT in 2017

No matter what your core business is, there’s no doubt that technology plays a major role in supporting your daily operations. As more and more organisations grow dependent on their technology, there is less room for IT failures.

Follow these four steps to help your IT perform more efficiently this year:

Review your Hardware & Software Resources

When it comes to IT, the old adage “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” does not apply. Upgrading your IT infrastructure is always worthwhile. If you are using outdated resources, you will not have access to the latest features, security and efficiencies from hardware and software upgrades. Furthermore, using outdated resources could cost your business time and money through the use of slower and less reliable applications and a lack of replacements parts and support from the manufacturer.

Backup Systems & Data

Backing up your data is one of the most important things you can do to protect your business. By performing backups, you can avoid the risk of catastrophic data loss as a result of cyber-crime, corruption, fire or theft. A wide range of backup services are available to suit specific requirements. Backups of data on servers, websites, desktops, laptops or anywhere you store information is a wise investment.

Maintain Antivirus Software

The threats of computer viruses and other forms of malware are always present with a never-ending stream of cyber-criminals looking to cause damage or steal data. Maintaining antivirus software helps keep computers protected. Without it, your system is susceptible to malicious acts such as file corruption, file deletion and accessing personal data. However, it’s not enough to just install the anti-virus software, it must be kept up-to-date to protect against these ever-evolving threats.

Implement Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery Plans

Business Continuity and disaster recovery planning are processes that help organisations prepare for disruptive events; whether it’s a cyber-attack, a power cut or a flood. Many businesses are guilty of ignoring these processes because disaster seems unlikely. However, in order to remain resilient and operational should the worst occur, every business should have these plans in place.

Prepare to safeguard your business against downtime should a problem arise by compiling the emergency contact and account details for utility suppliers and key holders.

Consider what systems you need to keep your business running in case of an emergency and plan to protect these business critical systems. Consider moving your IT infrastructure to the cloud so you can avail of resilient and secure data centres from cloud solutions such as Microsoft Azure. www.p2vsystems.com

