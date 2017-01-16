Learning Disability Nurse named Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year at Randox Health Healthcare Awards

A learning disability nurse has been named Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year at The Randox Health Healthcare Awards. Margaret Donnelly from Muckamore Abbey Hospital was one of the delighted winners announced last night by the BBC’s Noel Thompson at the prestigious event in The Stormont Hotel.

The awards recognise those in both the private sector and across the NHS who showcase excellence in day-to-day patient care, innovation, surgery facilities and after-care, and who endeavour to improve the standards of healthcare provision, and the health of our population.

Businesses and organisations across Northern Ireland joined Randox Health and the award nominees to find out who had won the coveted prizes, which this year included Nurse of the Year, Health Practice of the Year, Innovation Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jason Webster, Business Manager of Randox Health, said; “We are delighted to have once again hosted The Randox Health Healthcare Awards, as it’s a fantastic opportunity to recognise the hard work of health professionals across all areas of healthcare – from Pharmacy to Optometry, Dentistry to Nursing, and everything in between. We are also thrilled that through this event, we can raise funds for NI Chest Heart and Stroke, a cause about which we are very passionate.

“Our message at Randox Health is that you need to be proactive with your health – it’s important to take control of your life by taking preventative measures to ensure lifelong wellbeing. We fully support and applaud Chest, Heart and Stroke’s dedicated work to educate people on signs and symptoms of these common illnesses, and on lifestyle advice to help prevent them.”

Almost £1300 was raised for NI Chest Heart and Stroke during the awards ceremony.

The charity’s Chief Executive Declan Cunnane said; “We are delighted to have been the charity partner for the Randox Health Healthcare Awards and would like to take this opportunity to thank all those at the event for their donations, and also for their support over the years.

“As a health charity, we work with many people from the healthcare industry, in hospitals and across the community. We have a common goal of preventing chest, heart and stroke illnesses and caring for those already affected by them. We could not achieve our aims without the support of local healthcare professionals, so it has given us great pleasure to join Randox Health in recognising them.”

