Launch of Belfast Met IoD student memberships

A celebration was held in Belfast Met’s public Linen Lounge restaurant to mark the college and its students joining forces with the Institute of Directors.

Belfast Met has purchased 100 memberships from the IoD and will be giving them free of charge to students enrolled in professional courses at the college.

The students will be able to benefit from the resources and advice the organisation offers.

As a gesture of goodwill and to mark the 110th anniversary of Belfast Met, the IoD also donated 10 free memberships to the college.

Pictured at the launch event is (from left) Belfast Met Director of Development Damian Duffy, Adrian Allen, MD of The Tomorrow Lab and Chair of IoD Young Directors Forum , students Breidge O’Kane and Marty Hall as well as Joe Fitzsimons, Head of IoD Student Membership.

If you love it, share it

Category: Articles