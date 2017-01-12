Join Leaf and Microsoft for their New Year Launch Event

In this half-day delegates will hear from speakers and discover how Microsoft technology paired with Leaf solutions can:

Empower your modern workforce

Accelerate your sales

The following is just some of what will be covered during the two event sessions:

Microsoft’s new collaboration tool, Teams which brings together the full breadth and depth of Office 365 to provide a true hub for teamwork.

Cloud PBX for Skype for Business: phone system replacement which allows businesses to use Skype for Business Online as their phone system as well as their instant messaging and virtual meeting solution.

Proactively engage and guide sellers for intelligent sales.

Accelerate sales team collaboration with Office 365 groups, OneNote, SharePoint and OneDrive for Business.

Productivity on the go and Dynamics 365 mobile client.

Empower decision making with Sales Analytics.

Refreshments and lunch will be provided. There will also be a Microsoft Surface Pro giveaway.

Places are limited so to save your seat please but in the meantime to save your seat please fill in the form on this page http://info.computersandclouds.com/januarylaunchevent