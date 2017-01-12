Join Leaf and Microsoft for their New Year Launch Event

| January 12, 2017

Join Leaf and Microsoft for their New Year Launch Event

In this half-day delegates will hear from speakers and discover how  Microsoft technology paired with Leaf solutions can:

  • Empower your modern workforce
  • Accelerate your sales

The following is just some of what will be covered during the two event sessions:

  • Microsoft’s new collaboration tool, Teams which brings together the full breadth and depth of Office 365 to provide a true hub for teamwork.
  • Cloud PBX for Skype for Business: phone system replacement which allows businesses to use Skype for Business Online as their phone system as well as their instant messaging and virtual meeting solution.
  • Proactively engage and guide sellers for intelligent sales.
  • Accelerate sales team collaboration with Office 365 groups, OneNote, SharePoint and OneDrive for Business.
  • Productivity on the go and Dynamics 365 mobile client.
  • Empower decision making with Sales Analytics.

Refreshments and lunch will be provided. There will also be a Microsoft Surface Pro giveaway.

Places are limited so to save your seat please but in the meantime to save your seat please fill in the form on this page http://info.computersandclouds.com/januarylaunchevent

